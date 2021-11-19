Governor Newsom Issues Proclamation Declaring Native American Heritage Month

Published: Nov 19, 2021

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today issued a proclamation declaring November 2021 as “Native American Heritage Month” in the State of California.

“During Native American Heritage Month, we honor and celebrate the perseverance, rich diversity and excellence of all Native Americans – from the first peoples of this place to those from across the Nation who now call California home,” said Governor Newsom. “I encourage everyone in our state to learn more about the people who first called this Nation home, in the spirit of growth, healing and hope for a better future.”

The California State Archives yesterday announced a new educational resource created in partnership with the California Indian Museum and Cultural Center in honor of Native American Heritage Month, Identity and Stereotypes: Why Do Representations Matter?, now available on their website. Through a series of activities centered on issues of Native American stereotypes and representations in historical and current mass media, the resource invites high school students to think critically about widespread, problematic representations of Native peoples, listen to contemporary Native perspectives and consider solutions moving forward.

The text of the proclamation can be found here and a copy is below:

