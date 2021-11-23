BuyNoir to Launch World’s First Tech Platform for Black-Owned Businesses
I was tired of seeing black-owned small businesses being neglected by the eCommerce giants. It isn’t enough for them to only care about us during black history month or when black advocacy is en vogue”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the corporate conversation around representation and diversity reaches stratospheric levels, the world’s only black-owned eCommerce platform has formed, giving power to black-owned businesses to open an online shop, upload their products, and start to sell. With a singular focus on the black and brown community, BuyNoir is committed to building the tech that black-owned businesses need to outperform and grow.
— Daniel Waithe
The Covid-19 pandemic has presented much economic strain, especially for those in the black community. With 41% of all shutdown businesses being black-owned, there became a heightened need to get those businesses back up and running and tooled with technology that will enable them to acquire more customers and sell more products. On a mission to help black and brown-owned businesses reach unprecedented levels of success, BuyNoir brings tech that enables and powers the sales, marketing, and customer management needed for online companies to thrive. In the upcoming months, the platform is set to roll out features that align with the principle of Ujima, emphasizing Collective Work and responsibility as well as Ujamma with a focus on Cooperative Economics.
BuyNoir strives to extend the black-owned small business ecosystem further than ever before by making available tools inspired by black culture, driven by market need and super-charged by cooperative economics. Nothing like it has ever been done. Their premier eCommerce experience features a full range of features that enable the rapid launch and growth of black-owned online businesses. While also focusing on business owners, the platform has also cultivated different tools that will allow a community of business owners to grow and succeed in cooperation with each other. “I was tired of seeing black-owned small businesses being neglected by the eCommerce giants. It isn’t enough for them to only care about us during black history month or when black advocacy is en vogue. So I built a business that will focus 100% on black-owned small businesses and will evolve to be the technological center for black business.” says founder Daniel Waithe.
BuyNoir created this eCommerce ecosystem to enable the powering of these small businesses. They are bringing to bear tooling, support, education, and communal growth to continue circulating the black dollar within the community. By strengthening companies in the black community, they aim to elevate future iterations of black and brown-owned businesses. Launching in December 2022, this service will serve as the foremost host for black and brown-owned small businesses. If you’ve been planning and plotting about starting your business, go ahead, start today. BuyNoir’s got you covered.
BuyNoir is excited to bridge the technology gap for black-owned small business owners. By laying a solid foundation, they intend to grow and to continue to power businesses that deserve to be seen and have the ability to make a difference. Follow the BuyNoir movement and be part of the economic shift that will set us in the direction of change that is needed right now more than ever before.
For more information on how you can power your business with BuyNoir, or invest in the platform, visit www.buynoir.co.
Daniel Waithe
BuyNoir
email us here