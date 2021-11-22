First Apple Wrist Mac Watch at Auction at ComicConnect.com
Starting November 22, ComicConnect.com, the online auctioneer of pop culture memorabilia, will auction a never-worn WristMac, still in its original box.
— Stephen Fishler
The 1988 WristMac is so rare and obscure, the vast majority of passionate Apple fans have never heard of it. Yet soon they, and everyone else, will have the opportunity to own one.
Starting November 22, ComicConnect.com, the world's premier online auctioneer of vintage comic books, art and pop culture memorabilia, will auction a never-worn WristMac, still in its original box.
“It’s an incredible find—one of the earliest examples of wearable computing technology,” says Stephen Fishler, ComicConnect’s CEO and Cofounder.
“The WristMac has rarely been seen since its inception over 30 years ago—and it will likely be years before another one surfaces.”
In 1988, Ex Machina, Inc. and Seiko partnered to create the WristMac, a programmable watch that connected to a Macintosh computer. It could store phone numbers, execute one-time and recurring alarms, and be used to take notes, which could then be exported to a disk as a text file.
The WristMac preceded 1989’s Macintosh Portable, the first portable, battery-powered Apple computer and was a visionary precursor to the incredibly-popular Apple Watch, first released in 2015.
In fact, in 1991, when astronauts aboard the Atlantis Space Shuttle sent the first email from space, they each wore a WristMac, to coordinate with the Macintosh Portable and Apple Link software on the shuttle.
As for this particular watch, the consignor bought it new in 1988 from a Connecticut-based Mac warehouse that was going out of business. He paid less than $50 for it and never took it out of the box.
It was part of a larger collection that included early PCs, games, and equipment, including many Apple products. Unfortunately, many of the collectibles were destroyed by Hurricane Sandy.
Modern historians, IT professionals, and Apple fans collect early Apple products for their significance and value—and also, because it’s fun. For decades, Apple has maintained its status as the best-loved brand in the U.S. and the world.
In 2014, a rare Apple-1 computer sold at auction for a mind-blowing $905,000. In 2017, a 1983 Apple Lisa sold for more than $50,000. Even 1st generation iPods are selling for upwards of $20,000 on eBay.
“The WristMac is so rare, it’s hard to predict what it will sell for,” says Fishler. “We couldn’t find any recent confirmed sales.”
“Honestly, it could end up anywhere from $1,000 - $100,000. I guess it’s fair to expect somewhere between $25,000-$50,000.”
This WristMac, which is marked Serial No.70216, includes the original box, registration card, reference manual, software floppy disk, and packaging.
Bidding, which starts at $1, begins Monday November 22nd and runs through December 18th.
And so 33 years later, the WristMac’s time has finally come.
