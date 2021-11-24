Mike Udell's New Podcast Available for Streaming on Apple and YouTube
Mike Udell recaps his extraordinary experiences in the car business on the podcast U-buy or U-Sell with Mike Udell Presented by BMW of Bakersfield.
You can listen to the podcast, and I’ll guarantee you that I’m not selling anything. I want to help people get the best product for them.”BAKERSFIELD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "When the market calls, you answer." That’s the way Mike Udell felt.
— Mike Udell
An innovator at any level and at almost every step of the way, Mike’s efforts transcend the Bakersfield community as he shares his experiences in the automotive industry in such a way to help customers.
Mike determined that the greater good of the community mattered most.
"The pandemic reshaped my thinking,” Mike Udell, BMW of Bakersfield General Manager said.
The podcast goes by the name of “U-Buy or U-sell with Mike Udell.” It’s available on YouTube for viewing and on Apple Podcasts.
Udell acknowledges it’s a clever play on words given his career path of overseeing successful retail automotive businesses for more than 30 years. However, he wants to be clear, “You can listen to the podcast, and I’ll guarantee you that I’m not selling anything. I want to help people get the best product for them.”
BMW of Bakersfield, the presenting sponsor of the podcasts, provides more than just cars, trucks, and SUVs. They provide opportunities for families to travel comfortably together, bring children's dreams to life through Toys for Tots, and help college graduates and military families into vehicles they can call their own.
Key episodes in the series include:
Embracing Change Episode - Mike discusses his time in the automotive industry and how important it is to accept the challenge of being a trusted resource--to employees, customers and owners. He issues a $200 challenge to the first listener that completes the challenge.
The Boss is Away Episode -- A guest host speaks with Mike about the impact millennials are having on the industry and society.
The Construction Reduction Episode--What do you do when the dealership is tearing things down so they can build them back bigger and better than before.
Community Connections -- How important is it to give back and stay connected? Check out the amazing connections that BMW of Bakersfield and Mike have established on a daily basis so that they can give back when it matters most.
The podcast reinforces all things BMW and the connection to the Bakersfield community.
For more information about BMW of Bakersfield—home of the Price Match Guarantee--then visit the website to search new, used, and certified pre-owned inventory or schedule service appointments.
View each episode on BMW of Bakersfield's YouTube channel or listen on Apple Podcasts.
Mike Udell
BMW of Bakersfield
+1 661-396-4040
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook