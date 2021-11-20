The Walt Disney Concert Hall presents “Flamenco! Fiesta De La Bulería Jerez On Tour 2021"
The Walt Disney Concert Hall presents “Flamenco! Fiesta De La Bulería Jerez On Tour 2021" Saturday, November 27, 2021 – 8:00 PMJEREZ DE LA FRONTERA, CADIZ, SPAIN, November 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Walt Disney Concert Hall presents “Flamenco! Fiesta De La Bulería Jerez On Tour 2021" - Saturday, November 27, 2021 – 8:00 PM.
“Flamenco! Fiesta La Buleria Jerez On Tour 2021” under the artistic direction of flamenco artist Maria Bermudez, presents an exciting and unprecedented Flamenco performance in Los Angeles, California, that will allow Amer-ican audiences to enjoy the legendary Fiesta de la Buleria from Jerez, recognized as one of the most important Flamenco festivals in all of Spain.
Fifteen (15) stelar artists (singers, musicians, dancers) direct from the birthplace of flamenco, Jerez de la Frontera, Andalusia, Spain. Among them, Remedios Amaya, Joaquín Grilo, Pelé De Los Reyes (Navajita Plateá), Jesús Méndez, Antonio Malena, María del Mar Moreno, Ana De Los Reyes, Carmen Grilo, Bernardo Parrilla, the guitars of Diego Del Morao, Manuel Parrilla, and Antonio Rey (Latin Grammy Awards 2020: Best Flamenco Album).
The event will take place this Saturday, November 27, 2021 at The Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles, California. This is the first time the Fiesta de la Buleria from Jerez is presented outside of Jerez and Spain. The gathering of so much talent for this event will undoubtedly create an unfor-gettable evening where the audience will witness flamenco at its best, showcasing the elegance, the passion, and the majestic art form at its purest.
Tickets on sale at: https://www.laphil.com/events/performances/1425/2021-11-27/flamenco-fiesta-de-la-buleria-jerez
For interviews and/or other engagements please contact: Marión Mészáros, Management, Flamenco Live Productions by phone or email above.
MARION MESZAROS
FLAMENCO LIVE PRODUCTIONS
+34 600 76 50 64
info@flamencoliveproductions.com
