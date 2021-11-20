GBA & eZ-XPO Launch the World's 1st All-in-1 Virtual Blockchain Expo Network 365 for Virtual Pitch, Job Fair & Summit

Virtual Startup Showcase Virtual Sponsor Booth with AI Chatbot The Next Amazon Prime Model of Trade Shows and Conferences

Blockchain technology is the core foundation of the new digital transformation and cryptocurrency transforming all industries and government infrastructure.

With the hybrid event and remote work trend, GBA needs a hybrid network for ongoing collaboration 365 days. eZ-XPO empowers all to connect and collaborate in all hybrid, virtual, on-demand venues.” — Gerard Dache, Executive Director, GBA

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- eZ-Xpo, the global leader in Virtual Collaborative Network and GBA (Government Blockchain Association), announced the World’s 1st All-in-1 Virtual Blockchain Expo Network to empower all blockchain entrepreneurs, investors, and all stakeholders to Virtual Conference and Expo for ongoing collaboration, training, and startup showcase, and job fair 365 days.

"Based on the latest McKinsey and MIT/Deloitte report, every organization should build a partner network ecosystem for the new normal. We are honored to partner with GBA to help empower all blockchain stakeholders and game-changers to educate government officials and investors. With the new Virtual Expo Network, GBA can accelerate blockchain opportunities as well as innovation for everyone through Virtual Pitch and Virtual Job Fair," said Matt Fok, CEO and Founder of eZ-Xpo.

The GBA – Virtual Collaborative Network 365 will include the following game-changing features and benefits:

1. Virtual Lobby Session Tracks for integration with Zoom and all webinars

2. Exhibit Halls - Virtual Pitch Competition, Virtual Job Fair, and Breakout Rooms, and Forum for ongoing discussion before, during, and after the event

3. Live Chat (Group, Private, Video, and AI-Chatbot)

4. Virtual Auditorium with live streaming by Session Tracks with live chat engagement,

5. Virtual Lounge for open networking with live chat (text and video)

6. Marketing Analytics for the best-qualified leads

7. Private Expo Network Exchange connects multiple virtual expos for maximum network effect and organic traffic.

The 2022 GBA Annual Virtual Event Series will consist of the following key hybrid and virtual events:

2022 Hybrid (In-Person & Virtual) Series Virtual Event Series

Q1 Jan 27-28: The Future of Money, Governance & the Law February 3: FinTech DeepDrive

Q2 May 25-27: Blockchain & Sustainable Economic Growth June 2: Sustainable Technology

Q3 July 14: Blockchain & Liberty for All July 21: Leadership & Paradigm Shifts

Q4 Sept 29-30: Blockchain & Infrastructure October 6: Blockchain Regulatory Overview

Please register the GBA 2022 annual virtual event series with our Special Black Friday Discount (15%) with promo code (gba2022) ending on November 24, 2021.

https://ezxpo.net/gbaglobal/packages/attendee

https://ezxpo.net/gbaglobal/packages/exhibitor

https://ezxpo.net/gbaglobal/packages/sponsor

About GBA (Government Blockchain Association)

The Government Blockchain Association (GBA) is an international nonprofit professional association located in Fairfax, Virginia. GBA focuses on its members as individuals and organizations interested in promoting blockchain technology solutions to government but does not advocate for any specific policy position. Membership is available to government employees along with student organizations, private sector professionals, and corporations. Membership fees are waived for government employees.

GBA cultivates professional workflows between technologists, public policymakers, application specialists, and those who want to learn about the new and emerging digital currencies. Furthermore, GBA acts as a catalyst in creating a public dialogue around the creative, profitable, and positive leveraging of blockchain technology.

For more information on GBA, please visit https://www.gbaglobal.org/about/



About eZ-Xpo

eZ-XPO delivers the World's 1st Virtual Collaborative Network transforming organizations' silos to productive events and network opportunities. eZ-Xpo is the Amazon of Network Collaboration for every industry and community, empowering organizations to connect and collaborate for daily massive traffic and engagement. eZ-Xpo reinvents the traditional trade show and leads generation industry, focusing on digital transformation for vertical industry network ecosystems connecting all partners and customers for daily collaboration and organic traffic.

eZ-Xpo has been operating in San Francisco, Silicon Valley, for over five years. eZ-Xpo has deployed the World's all-in-1 Virtual Expo Network, results-oriented virtual collaborative marketing solutions for different industry leaders and Associations such as Truist Corporate Bank, New York Life, Boeing, Raytheon, New England Hemophilia Association, Pfizer, CVS Specialty, Genentech, Bayer, HUD-Envision Centers, U.S. Transportation Security Administration, United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), U.S. Secret Service, and Military Sealift Command (MSC).

For more information on eZ-Xpo, please visit www.eZ-Xpo.com

