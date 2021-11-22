Peter Barton Hutt Joins Atelerix Life Sciences Board of Directors
Peter Barton Hutt
Distinguished Counsel and FDA Regulatory Scholar Will Lend His Expertise on Corporate and Strategic Matters
His extensive experience and knowledge of life sciences, including expertise around opioids in our healthcare system, will be real assets as we pioneer a new approach to the opioid crisis.”CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Atelerix Life Sciences Inc., a leader in new therapeutics for unmet medical needs related to opioid use, today announced that Peter Barton Hutt has joined its Board of Directors effective immediately. An expert in Food and Drug Law, Mr. Hutt is Senior Counsel in the Washington, DC, office of Covington & Burling LLP. Mr. Hutt has been with the firm since 1960, excluding his four-year tenure as Chief Counsel for the Food and Drug Administration.
— David Kalergis, CEO of Atelerix Life Sciences Inc.
"We are privileged to add Peter Barton Hutt to our Board of Directors," said David Kalergis, CEO of Atelerix Life Sciences Inc. "His extensive regulatory experience and vast knowledge of life sciences, including his expertise around the issue of opioids on our healthcare system and in our communities, will be real assets for the Company as we execute on our vision to pioneer a new approach to the opioid crisis."
Mr. Hutt served as Chief Counsel for the Food and Drug Administration from 1971 to 1975. While in this role, he was instrumental in transforming the agency into the administrative body that it is today. Mr. Hutt was responsible for the legislation that became the Drug Listing Act of 1972, the Consumer Product Safety Act of 1972, and the Medical Device Amendments of 1976. He also created the requirement of preambles for all proposed and final FDA regulations, established the use of regulatory letters, and initiated the use of guidelines to establish informal FDA policy. Before his departure, Mr. Hutt wrote the proposed procedural regulations that continue to govern all FDA administrative action. He has been a member of the National Academy of Medicine since it was formed in 1971, and is the lead author of the leading casebook used to teach Food and Drug Law, having taught that course at Harvard Law School since 1994.
Mr. Hutt has extensive governance experience, having served on the Board of Directors for more than 30 biotechnology companies. He is a member of the Board of Directors of the Critical Path Institute, a partnership between the FDA and the pharmaceutical industry and has served on the Advisory Committee to the Director of the National Institutes of Health, the NAS Committee on Research Training in the Biomedical and Behavioral Sciences, and others. Mr. Hutt also serves on the Advisory Board of several venture capital firms and biotechnology companies.
About Peter Barton Hutt
About Atelerix Life Sciences Inc.
Atelerix Life Sciences Inc. is a preclinical biotech company developing a platform technology of new drugs targeting unmet medical needs arising from the opioid crisis. This novel drug family, including lead compound ATLX-0199 (also called Sudaxine), addresses death and morbidity from opioid-induced
respiratory depression (OIRD) and other opioid-related conditions. The current approach to side effects
from opioids is to administer opioid receptor antagonists such as naloxone, which can reverse these life-threatening conditions. These, however, carry significant risks and limitations, particularly as they suppress pain control, making them problematic in the surgical setting. Our solution, developed in collaboration with Stephen Lewis, PhD, Benjamin Gaston, MD, and James Bates, MD, PhD, is found within the new platform of small molecule drugs called Active Thiol-Based Compounds (ATBCs) targeted at safely preventing or reversing opioid-induced side effects via a novel molecular pathway. Sudaxine, Atelerix's lead drug candidate, is designed to reverse OIRD while preserving pain relief, with first uses targeted in the perioperative hospital setting.
