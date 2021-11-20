Bitmain Antminer S19XP Pre-Orders Open With Viperatech
Q3/Q4 2022 pre-orders begin for the highly anticipated Bitmain Antminer S19XPMONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, November 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A technology eCommerce site, Viperatech.com, has secured stock of the new Bitmain Antminer S19XP and begun accepting pre-orders for Q3/Q4 2022 deliveries. The XP edition of the extremely successful S19 Antminer from Bitmain has been long-awaited and excitement has been building steadily after the Bitmain World Digital Mining Summit last month.
At the event, Bitmain confirmed rumours about the S19XP, providing its intended launch date as well as its hashrate and power specifications. An impressive 30% increase in hashrate efficiency over their last model, the S19j Pro, positions this ASIC miner in a class of its own. These boosts in hashrate power make the S19XP the most powerful ASIC crypto miner on the market.
Stocks for new ASICs are always difficult to track down. Hardware companies like Bitmain, Canaan and, Goldshell, open up presale orders to the major crypto mining companies before the public gets access to stock. Often by the time the new ASIC even gets to the public, it is being sold at higher prices based on market demand, which in turn makes crypto mining less lucrative, considering a big percentage of overall profit is determined by initial costs.
One authorized reseller of Bitmain, Viperatech, opened up pre-orders today. They may very well be the first crypto mining hardware reseller to allow orders of the S19XP and that’s huge for anyone in the crypto mining industry because finding hardware at market value is increasingly difficult.
Viperatech has stated that pre-orders are for the 3rd and 4th quarter of 2022 and that orders are backed by Bitmain’s Price Protection. With the new Price Protection system, orders placed are locked in at the price quoted when they first purchased the ASIC miner. The reason this is important is that as the price of bitcoin changes, the value of bitcoin ASIC miners changes too. If Bitcoin were to double in price, the hardware used to mine it would increase alongside it. Bitmain’s new offering allows buyers to have peace of mind that they will not have to spend more money to secure the unit if Bitcoin keeps on an upward trend. Better yet, if the price of Bitcoin drops, the price of the ASIC miner will drop too. Meaning you will never pay more than what you were quoted at the start, but you could end up paying less.
This Price Protection offer from Bitmain is a great tool to empower individuals in an often volatile market, but, as we see Bitcoin and Ethereum continue their impressive steady climb it's important to ask, how long before digital currencies take centre stage in the world's financial sector, only time will tell.
Vipera is a premier source for selective, highly sought-after electronics and cutting edge technology solutions catering to the digital advertising, cryptocurrency, A.I. processing, corporate I.T. and PC gaming industries.
