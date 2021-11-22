Ideal Homes Portugal Opens a New Office in Lagos
The new office will cover both property sales and rentals and will continue to cater for people who love living in beautiful locations in Portugal
Ideal Homes Portugal has recently expanded and opened a new office in Lagos, Algarve. The new office will cover both property sales and rentals and will continue to cater for people who love living in beautiful locations in Portugal.

In addition to this other services include Portugal mortgages, Portugal golden visa, currency exchange, property management, virtual tours and viewing trips.
In addition to this other services include Portugal mortgages, Portugal golden visa, currency exchange, property management, virtual tours and viewing trips.
Owning an office in Lagos was always a dream, it was just making sure the location was perfect. You can find the new office on Rua dos Celeiros at the Adega Condominium.
Ideal Homes was founded in 2012 and has quickly risen to the top under the experienced management of Chairman and Founder, Chris White and CEO, Angela Worrall. They are recognized as the leading real estate agency in the Algarve and are a one stop shop for property buyers, sellers and holiday makers alike. The team are able to help with anything and everything surrounding property in the Algarve.
The team of 35 professional, experienced and friendly staff go over and beyond and are on hand to guide you through the process of buying your dream home in Portugal.
So if you’ve got any questions about purchasing a property, renting short term or anything else surrounding property, simply pop into their office and the team is ready to help you.
Angela Worrall
Ideal Homes Portugal
289513434
info@idealhomesportugal.com
