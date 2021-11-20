Introduction to JossMin Valves and Automations: Manufacturer of Valves and Valve Automation Systems

JossMin may be a new name in the market, but the foundation is built on decades of experience in the Valve Industry. Read on to know more.

VASAIVASANTNAGAR, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, November 20, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- JossMin is an emerging indigenous brand that has the in-house capacity as well as capability for manufacturing a wide range of Valves and Valves Automation Systems.Our Founder and Managing Director, Mr. Jossie H. Menezes, has over 35 years of experience in Valve Design and Development. He is the Co-founder and has been a Director of an established Indian Valve Manufacturer, which is now part of a multinational conglomerate. With its technologically viable products and systems displaying utmost quality & robust workmanship, through JossMin, we intend to continue this journey under a new brand.Based in Vasai – a distant suburb in the outskirts of Western Mumbai, we are functioning from our Independently owned 21,000 sq. ft. workshop which has the required infrastructure & latest machinery handled by experienced, well-qualified engineers & skilled workmen.The Infrastructure houses requisites and independently-run departments such as Design, Planning, Purchase, Production, Quality Assurance & Quality Control, Stores, Service, and Dispatch. Our stringent quality control checks at every stage of the process help in manufacturing high-quality valves with extended lives.In addition to standardized products, we also offer tailor-made electro-pneumatic valves & valves-automation systems aptly catering to a wide range of critical and non-critical services over a variety of sectors like Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverages, Chemicals & Pesticides, Paints, Polymers, and others. We aim to improve existing products and innovate new ones aided and guided under the able leadership of our Managing Director.Our Product Portfolio reflects a precise, comprehensive range of Ball, Butterfly, and Flush Bottom Valves with sizes ranging from 2” to 24” for Butterfly valves & ½”- 12” for Ball valves, Pressure ratings from PN-3 to PN-10 for Butterfly valves, and ASME 150# to ASME 2500#. All Valves are offered in a variety of end-connections such as Triclover, Screwed end, Socket weld, Buttweld, and more.To know more about us or our products — we are always available via email at info@jossmin.coCall us at +91 7028025111/7028025222Glance through our offerings through our website at: https://www.jossmin.co Find us on the map: https://goo.gl/maps/zWmeCbCXPsgonwuM8