Submit Release
News Search

There were 574 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,824 in the last 365 days.

BIZMINDZ RELEASES unRFP - AN AGENCY DISCOVERY & RFP DISTRIBUTION PLATFORM

unRFP Cover

unRFP Cover

unRFP - Uncomplicate RFP Sourcing

unRFP Logo

unRFP lists a large database of Software Development, Marketing and Design agencies along-with an option for clients to list their project requirements.

It's hard to find trustable agencies globally as validating the credibility yourself may not be feasible. We solve this by listing verified detailed profiles making a client’s decision making easier.””
— Bizmindz CEO Tony Joseph.
TRICHUR, KERALA, INDIA, November 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kerala, November 20th, 2021. Bizmindz releases the unRFP web application today for companies to claim or register their companies on the platform. unRFP is targeted at increasing the online visibility and exposure for agencies providing services within the software development, marketing and design sectors.

It is free for agencies to create and list their profiles on unRFP and each profile goes through a manual review before it is published on the website

FOR CLIENTS.
Clients can either use the agency directory to go through the listed agency profiles to select a vendor or the unRFP team can assist in shortlisting a small number of companies that you can release your RFP to. You can also list your projects on unRFP so that interested agencies can reach out to you with their quotes. You can easily filter agencies according to their size, cost, industry experience, expertise, location etc.

ABOUT BIZMINDZ.
Bizmindz is a technology company with an array of software products and services primarily focused on the SME market within the IT industry. The vision of Bizmindz is to become a one stop shop for all tools required across marketing, sales and development.

Bibin Podiyada
unRFP - Uncomplicate RFP Sourcing
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter

You just read:

BIZMINDZ RELEASES unRFP - AN AGENCY DISCOVERY & RFP DISTRIBUTION PLATFORM

Distribution channels: Companies, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.