BIZMINDZ RELEASES unRFP - AN AGENCY DISCOVERY & RFP DISTRIBUTION PLATFORM
unRFP lists a large database of Software Development, Marketing and Design agencies along-with an option for clients to list their project requirements.
It's hard to find trustable agencies globally as validating the credibility yourself may not be feasible. We solve this by listing verified detailed profiles making a client’s decision making easier.””TRICHUR, KERALA, INDIA, November 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kerala, November 20th, 2021. Bizmindz releases the unRFP web application today for companies to claim or register their companies on the platform. unRFP is targeted at increasing the online visibility and exposure for agencies providing services within the software development, marketing and design sectors.
— Bizmindz CEO Tony Joseph.
It is free for agencies to create and list their profiles on unRFP and each profile goes through a manual review before it is published on the website
FOR CLIENTS.
Clients can either use the agency directory to go through the listed agency profiles to select a vendor or the unRFP team can assist in shortlisting a small number of companies that you can release your RFP to. You can also list your projects on unRFP so that interested agencies can reach out to you with their quotes. You can easily filter agencies according to their size, cost, industry experience, expertise, location etc.
ABOUT BIZMINDZ.
Bizmindz is a technology company with an array of software products and services primarily focused on the SME market within the IT industry. The vision of Bizmindz is to become a one stop shop for all tools required across marketing, sales and development.
Bibin Podiyada
unRFP - Uncomplicate RFP Sourcing
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter