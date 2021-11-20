How ADOR Health became the largest Keto Brand in India

ADOR Health India ADOR Health Logo ADOR Keto Atta

ADOR Health, which is a brand that provides healthy Low Carbohydrate alternatives for high carbohydrate products in India.

AHMEDABAD, GUJARAT, INDIA, November 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The brand is also one of the first clinically validated food brands that perfectly meets the requirements of Indian tastes.

The founder of the brand remarked, “Every one of us has equally contributed effort and love to the brand. We aim to deliver tastes that suit Indian taste buds perfectly. The main feature of our food products is that they are low on carbohydrates. That’s what health-conscious India needs in their meals.”

How Does ADOR Health Help The Indian Health Conscious Population?

ADOR Health has stated that their brand believes that leading a healthy lifestyle doesn’t have to mean they should compromise on their taste or favourite food. While earlier the favourite food led people to be overweight or suffer from diabetes, thyroid, PCOD, etc., ADOR Health does not want people to give up on good food, instead, ADOR Health came up with a solution to the problem and created products that are no different in taste, odour or texture, but have an ideal amount of nutrition that helps the users work on their health parameters.

ADOR Health works successfully with the help of talented doctors, skilled chefs, certified dieticians, passionate entrepreneurs, and expert food technologies.

How Is ADOR Health Larger Than Any Keto Brand In India?

Ever since the Keto trend in India started, plenty of Keto brands have emerged. But ADOR Health always has a unique place on the market as it provides the cleanest made without any hidden ingredient.

ADOR Health’s other strong selling point is that they have an e-commerce storefront, and that helps people from any part of India buy whenever they want. With accurate and adequate details of the food products, potential buyers find it easier to read about the ingredients before buying. As a result, ADOR Health has established a strong image in the KETO community in India.

What Food Products are Available at ADOR Health?

Cookies: If you are on a diet, ADOR Health’s cookies are a great way to avoid high carbohydrates. ADOR Health’s cookies have various flavours like Jeera, Chocolate, Coconut, etc., and all are recommended by the doctor and dieticians.

Pre-Mix Flours: Are you interested in cooking and baking? ADOR Health’s flour can be used for baking muffins, cakes, bread, buns, etc.

Keto Atta: Keto atta is specifically made for those who are following a ketogenic diet. But these atta flavours can also be suitable for anyone who is intolerant to gluten.

Namkeen: ADOR Health’s namkeens come with great taste and health options. You can find pumpkin seeds, flax seeds, peanuts, sunflower seeds, etc.

Keto Khakhra: Any evening beverage is better when you have khakhra to munch with it. ADOR Health brings two flavours - methi and jeera khakhra.

About ADOR Health

ADOR Health started with a mission to offer healthy and affordable food products to all of India. You can buy their products directly from their online store.



