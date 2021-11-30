SnowShoe Acquires Leading Retail Loyalty Player Loyalti

SnowShoe Loyalty Ned Hayes, SnowShoe CEO

SnowShoe, the international provider of proprietary check-in technology, will take a leadership position in retail loyalty with this important acquisition.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Portland-based SnowShoe, the leading developer of smart loyalty systems, today announced its acquisition of Loyalti, a leading provider of retail storefront loyalty programs. The acquisition catapults SnowShoe into a leadership position in the retail loyalty sector, enabling the company to bring its new Spark Loyalty® solutions to retailers, restaurateurs and merchants around the world.

"SnowShoe is now positioned to lead the way in loyalty solutions for retail,” says SnowShoe CEO Ned Hayes. “Our patented technology and our passion for the retail store experience empowers business owners and delights customers.”

Dheeraj Sanka, a successful entrepreneur and tech investor, founded Loyalti in 2016. Loyalti carved out a niche as a leading customer loyalty program for independent brick-and-mortar retailers, such as Creamistry and Poke House. The unified Loyalti solution is based on SnowShoe technology and combines fast mobile check-in, marketing opt-ins and automated email and text messaging in one stand-alone system.

“Our five-year partnership with SnowShoe has been a strong and fruitful one,” says Sanka. “SnowShoe’s Spark technology has been central to the delightful in-store experience that we provide to our customers. I’m excited to see SnowShoe bring a newly revitalized solution to market and help many more small business owners increase customer engagement and grow their business.”

Loyalti’s Sales Director Ron Sim has already joined the SnowShoe team as Sales Executive focused on the retail business sector. Sim will create a smooth transition for current customers during the acquisition and will lead SnowShoe’s retail new business development efforts in 2022 and beyond. Over the course of their existing partnership, the two companies have touched more than 1,000 retailers across all fifty of the United States and in many locations nationwide. “Ron helped Loyalti increase its clientbase by ten-fold over the past few years, so we’re delighted to have him on the team,” says Hayes.

SnowShoe plans to continue to develop and expand their set of retail loyalty solutions, with world-class support for independent retailers and small businesses. SnowShoe says current Loyalti customers shouldn’t expect to see any near-term change to their program, except for a change to a new name: Spark Loyalty®.

SnowShoe is an international provider of solutions based on a proprietary check-in technology, patented in 18 countries around the globe. The company’s unique Spark® technology provides solutions on nearly every continent today. Enterprise clients include Shell and Red Bull, and SnowShoe is also the long-time trusted loyalty partner for global performance marketing engagement leader, Merkle.

Since its founding in 2010, a number of prominent investors have propelled SnowShoe’s proprietary technology to leadership in loyalty and related security-conscious arenas. SnowShoe investors include Techstars, 500 Startups, Lowercase Capital, Collaborative Fund, MESA+ Capital and VaynerRSE. In the past few years, SnowShoe has been named one of Mashable’s 10 Tech Startups to Watch, and the company was the winner of a TechCrunch Disrupt SF Hackathon. Terms of the acquisition were not made publicly available.