Author Gary E. Smith receives national Recognition Through the NYC BIG BOOK AWARD®
The NYC Big Book Award recognized Vengeance Can Be Deadly by Gary E. Smith in the category of Mystery as a distinguished favoriteHAYWARD, CARIFORINA, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The NYC Big Book Award recognized Vengeance Can Be Deadly by Gary E. Smith in the category of Mystery as a distinguished favorite. The competition is judged by experts from different aspects of the book industry, including publishers, writers, editors, book cover designers and professional copywriters. Selected award winners and distinguished favorites are based on overall excellence. Vengeance Can Be Deadly by Gary E. Smith Fiction/Mystery
In book five of the Warren Steelgrave series, Warren has settled into a comfortable life in a small village in Northern Italy. Suddenly all that changes. Having just left a dear friend, she is murdered, and he has become the prime suspect. Warren Steelgrave cared deeply for her and swears to avenge her death and clear his name.
Warren untangles a web of deceit, at first benign, then grown malignant by greed and evil. Professional criminals have become involved with international spies and mafia accomplices. Steelgrave’s sworn vengeance and “willingness” to find justice has put him and his loved ones in grave danger.
Travel down the dark alleyways of intrigue through Italy and the United States. Warren is warned: vengeance can be deadly. Will, there be justice and light at the end of this literary journey, or will the last chapter be Warren’s obituary?
2021 was a record year for books awarded due to the high level of quality and diverse books submitted. Again in 2021, NYC Big Book Award received book submissions worldwide, including great submissions from journalists, well-established authors, small and large press as well as first time indie authors who participated in high numbers. Entries were from Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, and North America. Cities such as Bangalore, Edmonton, London, Los Angeles, Melbourne, New York, Seattle, Singapore, Vancouver, were representative among the entries. Winners were recognized globally from Australia, Canada, England, Germany, Lebanon, Queensland and the United States of America.
Lastly Hachette Books, MacMillan, and Penguin Random House were among the large publishers that entered. "We are elated to highlight these authors' books, recognize their excellence, and share their achievements." said awards sponsor Gabrielle Olczak. "We look forward to showcasing these titles to a larger audience."
