Inslee issues update to severe weather emergency proclamation

Today Gov. Jay Inslee amended his Severe Weather Damage emergency proclamation 21-18, which declared a state of emergency in 14 counties on Nov. 15, due to severe weather damage.

The amendments allow the Department of Social and Health Services to make emergency cash assistance available to eligible individuals and families in the affected counties. The emergency order also temporarily waives restrictions on truck driver hours to address the concern that up to 60,000 dairy cows are at risk of not receiving the necessary grain and feed supplies.

The DSHS cash assistance program is effective on Monday, Nov. 22. The truck driver hours waiver is effective immediately. Both will remain in effect until 11:59 pm on Dec. 18, unless the order is rescinded.

Read the full proclamation here.