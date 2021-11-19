F&G Commission Approves Modified Steelhead Bag Limits and Seasons Starting January 1, 2022

During their meeting on Nov. 16, the Idaho Fish and Game Commission approved modifications to the 2022 spring steelhead season daily bag limits.

For any anglers looking to hook a steelhead during the upcoming 2022 spring season, here’s what’s will be in effect:

Snake River

From Jan. 1 – April 30, the daily bag limit is 2 steelhead on the Snake River.

Clearwater River

From Jan. 1 – April 30, the daily bag limit is 1 steelhead on the Mainstem, Middle Fork, North Fork and South Fork Clearwater rivers.

Upper & Lower Salmon River

From Jan. 1 – April 30, the daily bag limit is 2 steelhead on the Upper and Lower Salmon River.

Middle Salmon River

From Jan. 1 – March 30, the daily bag limit is 2 steelhead on the Middle Salmon River.

Little Salmon River

From Jan. 1 – May 15, the daily bag limit is 2 steelhead on the Little Salmon River.

The commission did not modify steelhead bag limits for Hells Canyon Reservoir or the Boise River.

Fish and Game fisheries managers monitor steelhead returns annually and projected the 2021-2022 run year to be one of the lower returns in the last 20 years. “This was a case where we were unfortunately correct,” noted Lance Hebdon, Fisheries Bureau Chief.

At Lower Granite Dam, steelhead counts have been well below the 10-year average. The Commission adopted reduced daily bag limits for steelhead statewide for the fall 2021 season to help ensure the fisheries allowed enough steelhead escaped fisheries to make it to the hatcheries. Steelhead returns to the Salmon River and to Hells Canyon dam were later than normal.

“When salmon or steelhead returns are late, the run appears smaller than it actually is,” Hebdon said. “Now that we have a more complete picture of the steelhead return we are confident that the two-fish limit on the Salmon and Snake rivers will provide sufficient fish to meet hatchery goals and provide more opportunity for steelhead anglers.”

Please note that the modified steelhead bag limits will not be included in the printed version of the 2022-2024 Fishing Seasons and Rules booklet hitting shelves later in January 2022.

For the most accurate and up-to-date information regarding steelhead fishing, check out the Steelhead Seasons and Rules page on Fish and Game's website.