HPZ Marketing, a Fractional CMO Business Receives U.S. Trademark Registration
HPZ Marketing, a Certified Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) Serves Small Businesses for Fractional Marketing and Interim Leadership
The trademark registration of HPZ Marketing will further strengthen brand recognition and awareness for businesses who can benefit from fractional executive leadership to grow their organizations."MINNEAPOLIS, MN, USA, November 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HPZ Marketing, a fractional chief marketing officer (CMO) company, announced today it has received trademark registration from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for its company and brand name, "HPZ Marketing."
“I am pleased to receive this trademark registration, as it represents years of hard work establishing our presence in the fractional marketing industry,” says Jessica Kelley, CEO and founder of HPZ Marketing. “Our registered trademark will further strengthen brand recognition and awareness for businesses who can benefit from fractional executive leadership to grow and improve their organizations.”
Fractional CMOs became more common during the pandemic, especially for small businesses who had to implement a digital marketing transformation overnight. A fractional or interim CMO helps organizations achieve their market penetration and growth objectives without having to pay full salary and benefits. These part-time senior level executives are skilled and compassionate leaders, nurturing employees and customers in the post-pandemic era.
About HPZ Marketing
HPZ Marketing, certified by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) as a Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) and Women Owned Small Business (WOSB), provides interim and fractional executive marketing services to help businesses achieve marketing ROI with executable strategy and a relentless focus on customer acquisition and retention. We help companies that don’t have in-house marketing expertise, cannot afford to hire marketing leadership, and are tired of throwing money away without results.
