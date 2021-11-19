Senator Santarsiero, Representative Warren Announce $75,000 State Investment for Newtown Borough Creek Restoration 

BUCKS COUNTY – November 19, 2021 – State Senator Steve Santarsiero (D-10) and state Representative Perry Warren (D-31) announced today that Newtown Borough was awarded $75,000 for restoration of a Newtown Creek tributary.

The project to stabilize the banks of “Old Skunky”, a Newtown Creek tributary, will include regrading 220 feet of bank, and planting native trees, shrubs and grasses. It is projected to take two years to complete.

“Restoring the banks of Old Skunky is critical to keeping the Newtown Creek vibrant and healthy, which is why I was eager to secure these funds for Newtown Borough” said Senator Santarsiero. “The Newtown Creek restoration project, including the use of native plants, will provide environmental benefits to the area around the waterway.”

“I served on Newtown Borough Council for seven years. Maintaining water quality, sediment from Old Skunky and MS-4 funding and compliance are and were continual challenges,” said Rep. Warren. “Borough Council leaders pursued and Newtown Borough was awarded this Watershed Restoration Grant for Old Skunky Streambank Restoration. The project will enhance water quality, reduce erosion and save Newtown Borough residents money.”

Act 13 of 2012 established the Marcellus Legacy Fund and allocates funds to the Commonwealth Financing Authority for watershed restoration and protection projects.

For more information about the Commonwealth Financing Authority Act 13 grants visit the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development website.

###