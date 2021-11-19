Fontana Announces $2.45M for Local Infrastructure Projects

HARRISBURG – November 19, 2021 – Sen. Wayne Fontana (D- Allegheny) announced today that $2,450,000 in grant funding has been awarded by the state to local area infrastructure projects.

“The investments in local, state, and national infrastructure are vital to all segments of our society. This is evidenced by the long-term federal investments in infrastructure, and also here in the state backed grant funding for our local waterways, roads, and community spaces,” Fontana said. “Investments in infrastructure now are investments in our communities and the next generation who will live in our cities and towns.”

Projects receiving funding include:

Borough of McKees Rocks’ Intermodal Way Extension, Phase III – $1,400,000

Borough of Coraopolis’ Main Street Roadway and Sidewalk Replacement – $800,000

Allegheny Land Trust Rehabilitation of Former St. John’s Hospital Site in Brighton Heights – $125,000

Castle Shannon Borough’s Lower Hamilton Park Pavilion and Site Improvements – $125,000

Funding for these projects comes through the Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA), an independent agency of the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED). More information on the CFA and future funding opportunities can be found here.

“I will continue advocating for the infrastructure funding that our cities, neighborhoods, and communities need to thrive and succeed,” Fontana said.

