Sen. Muth announces $2.6 Million in Grants for Local Infrastructure Improvements

ROYERSFORD, − November 19, 2021 − State Sen. Katie Muth (D-Chester/Montgomery/Berks) today announced that five projects in Senate District 44 (SD44) have been awarded a total of $2.6 million in state grants to improve infrastructure and recreation in the region.

The projects, approved this afternoon at a meeting of the Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA), were funded through the Multimodal Transportation Fund and the Greenways, Trails and Recreation Program. Both programs are facilitated and overseen by the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development.

“The grant funding announced today will help improve our communities across SD44. The projects receiving grant funding will allow local governments to improve dangerous intersections, make downtown business districts more walkable and more accessible, and enhance recreation opportunities,” Muth said. “All levels of government need to prioritize infrastructure improvements and direct investments in our local communities.”

The SD44 projects supported by Senator Muth that received grant awards through the Multimodal Transportation fund include:

Chester county:

East Pikeland Township, will receive $395,028 for Phase 2 of the Schuylkill Road Pedestrian Improvement which will include the installation of sidewalks along the northside of the Route 23/724 Corridor. The project will improve walkability along the corridor and create safe access to bus stops and commercial destinations for pedestrians.

Montgomery county:

Upper Providence Township will receive $212,330 to complete the preliminary engineering design for a roundabout at the intersection of Dreibelbis Road, Black Rock Road, and 2nd Avenue. This project will also include the preliminary engineering related to the replacement of a deteriorating bridge on Black Rock Road.

Lower Providence Township will receive $1.75 million for the Park Avenue/Crawford Road/Eagleville Road intersection improvement project. The existing intersection is currently an offset, unsignalized intersection with high volumes and a significant number of accidents.

The two SD44 projects that received grants through the Greenways, Trails and Recreation Program:

Chester County:

Spring City Borough will receive $113,642 for the construction of a parklet and trail connector in the Borough’s downtown business district at the corner of Main Street and Yost Avenue. This project will connect the Schuylkill River Trail and the borough’s downtown business district.

Montgomery County:

Worcester Township will receive $125,000 for the construction of a Community Classroom in Heebner Park to allow the township to hold more indoor recreational events and exercise classes over the fall and winter seasons.

For a full statewide list of grant awards approved during today’s meeting of the Commonwealth Financing Authority, click here.