Comitta, Sappey Announce More than $2.5 Million for Transportation and Trails Projects

WEST CHESTER (November 19, 2021) – State Senator Carolyn Comitta and state Rep. Christina Sappey announced that more than $2.5 million in state funding has been awarded to four projects in Chester County that will enhance transportation safety and expand opportunities for outdoor recreation.

“Continued investments in our transportation infrastructure, our trail network, and access to our preserved open space will pay dividends in the health, safety, well-being, and overall quality of life in our Chester County communities,” Comitta said. “These projects represent exciting opportunities for more residents, families, and visitors to enjoy everything our region has to offer.”

“I’m thrilled that this funding has been approved to support outstanding local projects. These grants increase safety and traffic flow, connect communities by trail, conserve open space and provide recreation opportunities,” said Sappey. “I was pleased to support these applications for funding and look forward to seeing the results.”

The projects, approved today by the Commonwealth Financing Authority, are financed through two sources, the Multimodal Transportation Fund, and the Greenways, Trails and Recreation Program.

The projects are as follows:

Kennett Greenways – $1.47 million from the Multimodal Transportation Fund for streetscape improvements along Birch Street and construction of a railroad underpass. These projects are part of the Kennett Greenway, a 14 mile multi-purpose trail loop connecting the greater Kennett area, including New Garden and East Marlborough township communities. The proposed railroad underpass will include a new 10-foot-wide multi-use trail approaching an 8-foot high by 12-foot-wide underpass, to be located beneath the East Penn Railroad, with pedestrian lighting.

$1 million for West Bradford Township through the Multimodal Transportation Fund for traffic safety improvements at the intersection of Marshallton-Thorndale Road and Poorhouse Road.

$100,000 for New Garden Township through the Greenways, Trails and Recreation Funds to support rehabilitation efforts at St. Anthony’s in the Hills. Phase I of rehabilitation includes adding accessible paved trail and parking, sidewalks, recreation features and sustainable improvements. In 2019, Sappey helped the township secure $60,000 in funding for the acquisition of the property.

$25,000 for Natural Lands Trust in Greenways, Trails and Recreation Funds for improvements to the bridge at the Stroud Preserve that connects the parking lot to the Preserve and trail system.

The Multimodal Transportation Fund provides grants to encourage economic development and ensure that a safe and reliable system of transportation is available to the residents of the commonwealth. Eligible projects include the development, rehabilitation and enhancement of transportation assets to existing communities, streetscape, lighting, sidewalk enhancement, pedestrian safety, connectivity of transportation assets and transit-oriented development.

Act 13 of 2012 established the Marcellus Legacy Fund and allocates funds to the CFA for planning, acquisition, development, rehabilitation and repair of greenways, recreational trails, open space, parks and beautification projects using the Greenways, Trails and Recreation Program.

The CFA was established in 2004 as an independent agency of the Department of Community and Economic Development to administer Pennsylvania’s economic stimulus packages. The CFA holds fiduciary responsibility over the funding of programs and investments in Pennsylvania’s economic growth. Unique among state agencies in structure and scope, the CFA consists of seven board members: four legislative appointees and the secretaries of DCED, the Office of the Budget, and Department of Banking and Securities.