Submit Release
News Search

There were 714 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,955 in the last 365 days.

Speaker Pro Tem Pat Marsh and Secretary of State Tre Hargett Present Archives Grant in Bedford County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Speaker Pro Tem Pat Marsh and Secretary of State Tre Hargett awarded an archival grant to the Bedford County Archives on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021.

"I appreciate this important investment in our community and local archives,” said Speaker Pro Tem Pat Marsh. “These dollars will continue to enhance access to our precious county documents, so our citizens will have the opportunity to learn about the events that shaped Bedford County’s rich history for years to come.”

These archival grants, which are used to support local archive development across the state, are funded by the Tennessee General Assembly and administered by the Tennessee State Library & Archives, a division of the Department of State. The Bedford County Archives received a $2,700 archive development grant to purchase acid-free storage boxes and folders and steel shelving to properly store bound volumes and county minute books.

“Archive grants are a critical piece to preserving local history by helping to protect irreplaceable county documents that are invaluable to Tennessee’s history,” said Secretary Hargett. “This grant is one way to ensure the stories of Bedford County residents live on for the benefit of future generations.

More than $45,000 in state funds is being awarded to develop and enhance 21 archives across Tennessee.

You just read:

Speaker Pro Tem Pat Marsh and Secretary of State Tre Hargett Present Archives Grant in Bedford County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.