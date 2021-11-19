Speaker Pro Tem Pat Marsh and Secretary of State Tre Hargett Present Archives Grant in Bedford County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Speaker Pro Tem Pat Marsh and Secretary of State Tre Hargett awarded an archival grant to the Bedford County Archives on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021.

"I appreciate this important investment in our community and local archives,” said Speaker Pro Tem Pat Marsh. “These dollars will continue to enhance access to our precious county documents, so our citizens will have the opportunity to learn about the events that shaped Bedford County’s rich history for years to come.”

These archival grants, which are used to support local archive development across the state, are funded by the Tennessee General Assembly and administered by the Tennessee State Library & Archives, a division of the Department of State. The Bedford County Archives received a $2,700 archive development grant to purchase acid-free storage boxes and folders and steel shelving to properly store bound volumes and county minute books.

“Archive grants are a critical piece to preserving local history by helping to protect irreplaceable county documents that are invaluable to Tennessee’s history,” said Secretary Hargett. “This grant is one way to ensure the stories of Bedford County residents live on for the benefit of future generations.

More than $45,000 in state funds is being awarded to develop and enhance 21 archives across Tennessee.