Husband and Wife Weave Together a Unique Collection of Poems
Jim and Karen Seaman come together to write "Partly Sunny With a Chance of Laughter Poems that Will Make You Think, Wonder, Question and Smile."COOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, November 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After writing “Where Does the Trombone Go? The Sex Ed Questions You Won’t Believe Kids Ask (and answered by their teachers)” Jim Seaman presents "Partly Sunny With a Chance of Laughter," a book of poems he penned in collaboration with his wife Karen.
Jim started writing poems to his wife 53 years ago which were on the plus side of fair, but scored lots of brownie points. Jim says, “Eventually I improved my poetic writing skills and completed 200 poems about everyday life, social issues, family, my teaching and students, politics and controversial topics with most having powerful endings that will make the reader reflect on his ideals.”
When Jim taught 5th and 6th grade, part of the curriculum included poetry.
Jim says, “When I thought about dedicating my poetry book, what quickly came to mind were my students who may at first not welcomed this challenging curriculum, but definitely rose to the occasion to write some amazing work.” He even included some of the poetic works that his students have written in his dedication. One in particular gets him teary eyed whenever he reads it.
“I hope I have been able to fill your minds with some words that have made you think, wonder, question, and smile and provided you with some entertainment and time for reflection.”, Jim says as they conclude the book.
"Partly Sunny with a Chance of Laughter" brings readers inside the wonderful and vivid minds of Jim and Karen. Aside from its witty title, it is playful, heartfelt and represents life itself vibrating with thoughtful rhymes and creative verses.
This is truly a must have book even for those who are not big fans of poetry.
