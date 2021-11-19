Submit Release
News Search

There were 718 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,965 in the last 365 days.

Holiday tree cutting is open on Camp Guernsey

Camp Guernsey will be offering the Christmas Tree and Firewood cutting program again this year. Sign in has moved online, along with a few other changes.

You must sign in the day BEFORE you plan to cut firewood or a holiday tree.

Sign in is online and replaces calling into the Fire Desk. You can sign in at https://forms.gle/ZiMk725TxZ9DURiL7, or scan the QR code below.

Areas that are closed due to military training will be listed during the sign in. Do NOT enter these areas.

Maps and directions will be emailed to you after you sign in (you may need to check your junk box!).

You will still need to fill out the “Annual Wood Cutting and Removal Agreement” each calendar year. These are now located at Range Guard 4 as you come onto Camp from 270.  Just fill out the highlighted portions and put it back in the box. You only need to do this once a year.

Any further questions can be directed to Cassie Wells at 307-836-7718.

You just read:

Holiday tree cutting is open on Camp Guernsey

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.