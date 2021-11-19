Public listening sessions on climate plan recommendations scheduled for December

November 19, 2021 EGLE Media Office, EGLE-Assist@Michigan.gov, 517-284-9278

Comments to help guide MI Healthy Climate plan

Members of the public will have an opportunity at two online public listening sessions scheduled on Wed., December 1, from 9:30 - 11:30 a.m., or Thurs., December 2, from 6 - 8 p.m. to offer their reactions, ideas and insights to the recommendations received to date by the Council on Climate Solutions about how Michigan can achieve its goal of reaching carbon neutrality by 2050. New recommendations are also welcome.

The Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE), through its Office of Climate and Energy, is charged with formulating and overseeing implementation of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's MI Healthy Climate plan, a roadmap to reducing greenhouse gas emissions statewide. Helping to work through that process will be the Council on Climate Solutions. Topical workgroups have submitted recommendations that are currently being reviewed by Council members. The current recommendations can be found on the Office of Climate and Energy's website.

Details about the public listening sessions using the Zoom meeting platform, including links to register, are included directly below:

Wednesday, December 1, from 9:30-11:30 a.m., https://bit.ly/3CtWhRt

Thursday, December 2, from 6-8 p.m., https://bit.ly/3Hw89pP

You can indicate your interest in commenting when you sign up for the event.

Registration is not required to attend. If you do not register in advance but would like to attend and make a comment, send an email to EGLE-ClimateSolutions@Michigan.gov with "Public Comment Request" and your name in the subject line.

All attendees will have an opportunity to make a comment.

Each speaker will be limited to three minutes.

Sessions are designed to gather comments and input from the public; organizers will not answer questions posed by attendees.

Individuals needing language assistance or accommodations for effective participation at the listening sessions should contact Kimber Frantz (FrantzK@Michigan.govor 517-284-5035) before the event to request language, mobility, visual, hearing, translation and/or other assistance.

The listening sessions will begin with an overview of Executive Order 2020-182 that established the Council on Climate Solutions, followed by an explanation of how the council is structured, its role in advising EGLE and the Office of Climate and Energy on the development of the MI Healthy Climate Plan, and background on the workgroup recommendations submitted to date.

Those who cannot attend the listening sessions can offer their topical comments at any time by sending an email to EGLE-ClimateSolutions@Michigan.gov.

The council is comprised of 14 state residents as well as representatives from nine state departments and agencies. EGLE Director Liesl Clark is the chair of the council, which is scheduled to meet publicly the fourth Tuesday of each month through the end of the year.

The MI Healthy Climate plan will combat the impacts of climate change, which is having a detrimental impact on Michigan's environment and economy. It also threatens the health and well-being of residents, with communities of color and low-income Michiganders bearing a disproportionate impact of climate disruptions. Gov. Whitmer has also signed Executive Directive 2019-12, in which Michigan joined the United States Climate Alliance, a bipartisan coalition of governors from 25 states devoted to pursuing the goals of the Paris Agreement.

