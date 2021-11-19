Massachusetts Trial Court Celebrates Annual National Adoption Day in Virtual Event 

BOSTON, MA — In a virtual ceremony today, Trial Court leaders celebrated National Adoption Day, an annual event that raises awareness of the thousands of Massachusetts children in state foster care who are in need of adoptive families. This year, 97 children across the state who had been in state foster care were formally adopted as part of National Adoption Day.

Speakers at the event included Governor Charlie Baker and First Lady Lauren Baker; Trial Court Chief Justice Paula Carey; Juvenile Court Chief Justice Amy Nechtem; Probate and Family Court Chief Justice John Casey; Department of Children and Families Commissioner Linda Spears; CEO of Jordan's Furniture Eliot Tatelman; Executive Director of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE) Lisa Funaro; and adopted youth Alexia.

“Adoption day is especially wonderful because it’s a way for us to be together, albeit virtually, to celebrate the children who have found their forever families and to thank those loving families who have welcomed these children into their hearts and homes,” said Trial Court Chief Justice Paula Carey.

“To the parents and families who have chosen to adopt a child: you are truly inspiring to all of us. You’ve made a difference in the lives of children. You’ve given them a new beginning, a reason to celebrate. And most importantly, you’ve given them the opportunity to be loved, as every child should be,” Chief Justice Carey said. “There’s no greater gift than the gift of love.”

“This is a day in our courts and beyond that we look forward to every year with great enthusiasm, excitement and anticipation,” said Juvenile Court Chief Justice Amy Nechtem. “It’s our children – yes, you kids who are with us here today - that are celebrated today for your courage, for your patience, and your spirit. You are our stars of this day.”

“I’m honored to celebrate all of the families who are adopting their children today and those families who have adopted their children since the beginning of 2021,” said Probate and Family Court Chief Justice John Casey. “Without a doubt we are living in changing and challenging times. That you chose to adopt, or that adoption chose you, in the face of those challenges is exciting and commendable.”

National Adoption Day Committee members include court leaders and personnel from the Juvenile Court and Probate and Family Court, staff members from the Department of Children and Families, Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA), and community volunteers.

