Gov. Wolf: 100 New Projects Will Improve Infrastructure, Enhance Community Development, and Protect Environment

Governor Tom Wolf announced 100 new project approvals today through the Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA) for environmental and infrastructure projects in counties across Pennsylvania.

“CFA funding for Act 13 projects provides communities throughout the commonwealth with critical support in improving recreational spaces and addressing necessary environmental and infrastructural upgrades,” said Gov. Wolf. “These investments result in safer and transformed neighborhood spaces for Pennsylvanians – keeping the state the best place to live, work, and play.”

The 100 Act 13 projects approved today are in 38 counties. The total funding amount is more than $10.4 million.

The projects are designated for specific initiatives as follows:

Flood Mitigation: 10 projects approved; $1,379,295 total

Greenways, Trails and Recreation: 78 projects approved; $8,010,727 total

Sewage Facilities: Two projects approved; $40,976 total

Watershed Restoration and Protection: 10 projects approved; $1,035,784 total

A complete list of Act 13 projects approved at today’s CFA meeting can be found here highlighted in pale yellow.

