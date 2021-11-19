Sen. Tartaglione Joins Gov. Wolf in Calling on the Legislature to Pass Pro-Worker Legislation

Philadelphia, PA − November 19, 2021 − State Sen. Christine M. Tartaglione joined Gov. Tom Wolf as well as legislative colleagues and labor leaders today in Philadelphia to highlight the governor’s recent executive action and to call upon the legislature to finally pass legislation that supports and protects workers.

The governor’s order requires all businesses that receive grants or contracts from the commonwealth to provide its workers paid sick leave and pay no less than the $13.50/hour minimum wage for state employees. That wage, for state employees and contractors, will reach $15 on July 1, 2024.

“The governor’s recent action providing guaranteed paid leave, safer workplaces, and increased worker pay for employees of businesses that receive grants or contracts from the commonwealth is a great start.” Tartaglione said. “But we cannot let it end there. We currently have legislation pending in the senate that would codify these orders into law for all workers of this commonwealth.”

“Legislation like Senate Bills 12 and 310, which I have introduced, would raise the minimum wage for all workers in our commonwealth and extend Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) safety rules to all public employees. These are commonsense issues which would raise wages for nearly 700,000 workers as well as make all workplaces safer.”

Tartaglione and Wolf were joined at a news conference in Philadelphia by Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) Secretary Jennifer Berrier, members of the House and Senate Philadelphia Delegation, as well as members of Council 13 of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME).

For more information on Gov. Wolf’s executive order visit his website. More information regarding Sen. Tartaglione’s legislation SB 12 and SB 310 is also available.

