Boscola Announces Nearly $1.6 Million in State Funding for Lehigh Valley Transportation & Park/Trail Projects

Bethlehem, PA − November 19, 2021 − State Senator Lisa Boscola announced today that $1,589,964 in state funding has been approved for six transportation and park/trail projects in the Lehigh Valley through the Multimodal Transportation Fund Program (MTF) and the Greenways, Trails and Recreation Program (GTRP).

“These state funds will have a tremendous impact on three critically needed transportation safety projects and provide improved park and recreational opportunities throughout the Lehigh Valley as well,” Boscola stated. “Working with my legislative colleagues of both parties and both chambers made bringing this funding back to the Valley a reality.”

The Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA) approved the following Lehigh Valley projects:

Lafayette College, Easton/College Hill Escarpment Improvements Project: $869,694;

Hanover Township (Lehigh County), Catasauqua Rd/Valley Plaza Signal & Pedestrian Crossing Upgrades: $380,000;

Bethlehem Township, Pedestrian Crossing Improvements: $130,270;

Wilson Borough, Wilson Tennis Courts Rehabilitation: $125,000;

Borough of Coplay, Playground Rehabilitation: $42,500

Whitehall Township, Ironton Rail Trail Trailhead Improvement: $42,500.

Funding for the projects were approved Tuesday by the Commonwealth Financing Authority. The Multimodal Transportation Fund was created as part of Act 89 to promote economic development and ensure that a safe and reliable system of transportation is available throughout the Commonwealth. Funding for the Greenways, Trails and Recreation Program uses revenue generated through Act 13 of 2012 that imposes an impact fee on the state’s unconventional natural gas wells.

# # #