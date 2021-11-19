Brewster Announces Over $1M in Grants for Community Projects

Harrisburg, November 16, 2021 – State Sen. Jim Brewster today announced $1,025,000 in state grant funding for community projects in the 45th Senate District.

“Local officials are working hard to improve our communities while protecting taxpayers,” Brewster said. “It is a privilege to advocate for state funding on their behalf in Harrisburg so that we can continue to move our communities forward.”

The grants were approved by the Commonwealth Financing Authority today at a meeting in the Capitol.

Grants approved today include:

Act 13

Pool improvements in Baldwin, $50,000

East field wall repair in East McKeesport, $40,000

Amphitheater construction in West Mifflin, $35,000

Multimodal Transportation

Phase 2 of the revitalization of Rankin Street in Arnold, $100,000

Repair of Eagle Lake by Friends of the Riverfront in Baldwin, $50,000

Road reconstruction of Delaware Avenue in Glassport, $300,000

Virginia Avenue storm sewer in Lincoln, $150,000

Repair of Naser Road in North Versailles, $300,000

Multimodal Transportation Grants and Act 13 grant funding is distributed by the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED). For more information, visit DCED’s website.