Submit Release
News Search

There were 692 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,991 in the last 365 days.

Brewster Announces Over $1M in Grants for Community Projects

Harrisburg, November 16, 2021 – State Sen. Jim Brewster today announced $1,025,000 in state grant funding for community projects in the 45th Senate District.

“Local officials are working hard to improve our communities while protecting taxpayers,” Brewster said. “It is a privilege to advocate for state funding on their behalf in Harrisburg so that we can continue to move our communities forward.”

The grants were approved by the Commonwealth Financing Authority today at a meeting in the Capitol.

Grants approved today include:

Act 13

  • Pool improvements in Baldwin, $50,000
  • East field wall repair in East McKeesport, $40,000
  • Amphitheater construction in West Mifflin, $35,000

Multimodal Transportation

  • Phase 2 of the revitalization of Rankin Street in Arnold, $100,000
  • Repair of Eagle Lake by Friends of the Riverfront in Baldwin, $50,000
  • Road reconstruction of Delaware Avenue in Glassport, $300,000
  • Virginia Avenue storm sewer in Lincoln, $150,000
  • Repair of Naser Road in North Versailles, $300,000

Multimodal Transportation Grants and Act 13 grant funding is distributed by the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED). For more information, visit DCED’s website.

You just read:

Brewster Announces Over $1M in Grants for Community Projects

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.