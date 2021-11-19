Senator Collett Announces $2.7 Million for Local Infrastructure and Flood Mitigation Projects

North Wales, Pa. – November 19, 2021 — Senator Maria Collett (D-12 Montgomery/Bucks) announced today that Pennsylvania’s Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA) has awarded $2,745,202 in grant funding to improve roadways, pedestrian safety, and flood mitigation efforts in her district.

According to Senator Collett: “I am thankful that the Commonwealth Financing Authority was able to fund so many worthy projects in the 12th District. The funding to begin widening the Willow Grove Turnpike Interchange on- and off-ramps at Route 611 will be especially impactful to the residents of my district and beyond, making it easier for them to get to and from work, the shore and anywhere else they may be going. The projects funded today represent only a fraction of the waiting projects in my district and across Pennsylvania, and I am encouraged that the passage of President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal will allow us to do even more to energize our local economy, keep our communities safe, and improve our quality of life.”

Commissioner Kevin Spearing, President of the Upper Moreland Board of Commissioners, added: “The Willow Grove interchange is one of the busiest along the entire PA Turnpike, handling over 55,000 vehicles per day. This interchange is a critically important part of the transportation network in both Montgomery and Bucks counties. This grant award will fund the engineering and design work necessary to construct a permanent solution to significantly relieve the extreme congestion at this interchange, and we are grateful for the efforts of Senator Collett, Representative Guenst and everyone involved for their support in making this a reality.”

Multimodal Transportation Fund grant recipients in the 12th District include:

Hatboro Borough – $300,000 for the York Road Sidewalk

– $300,000 for the York Road Sidewalk Hatfield Borough – $228,321 for Pedestrian Crossing Improvements

– $228,321 for Pedestrian Crossing Improvements Hatfield Township – $446,500 for Welsh Road and Orvilla Road Intersection Improvements

– $446,500 for Welsh Road and Orvilla Road Intersection Improvements Upper Moreland Township – $1,650,000 towards Willow Grove Turnpike Interchange Improvements

Act 13 grant recipients in the 12th District include:

Lower Gwynedd Township – $44,200 for the Brookside Avenue Flood Study

– $44,200 for the Brookside Avenue Flood Study Upper Gwynedd Township – $76,181 for the Haines Run Hydrologic and Hydraulic Study

The CFA is an independent agency of the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) responsible for administering Pennsylvania’s economic stimulus packages, including Multimodal Transportation Funds and Act 13 programs.

###