Senator Kearney Announces $1.3 Million in Grants for Delaware County Municipalities in 26th District

SPRINGFIELD, PA – November 19, 2021 – Senator Tim Kearney (D-Delaware) today announced several state grants totaling $1,325,000 have been awarded to four Delaware County municipalities in the 26th Senatorial District.

Springfield Township, Upper Darby Township, Newtown Township, and Glenolden Borough will receive state funding to assist with construction/improvements projects in their respective communities.

“These municipalities are working to revitalize our district and I am thrilled that my office was able to help secure funding to support their efforts,” said Senator Kearney. “As an architect, investing in our infrastructure is important to me and only makes us stronger and more competitive. Each of these projects demonstrates a continued vision to strengthen not just Delaware County but also this Commonwealth.”

Multimodal Transportation grants were awarded to Springfield and Upper Darby townships.  Springfield Township was also awarded funding from the Watershed Restoration and Protection Program, along with Glenolden Borough.  A Greenways, Trails and Recreation Program grant will go to Newtown Township to support the Greer Park Restoration Project.

Information on the awardees is below:

Awardee/Municipality Funding Source Project Award Amounts
Springfield Township Multimodal Transportation Fund State Road Safety Improvements $1,369,090
Upper Darby Township Multimodal Transportation Fund Cardington-Newtown Trail $499,320
Newtown Township Greenways, Trails and Recreation Program Greer Park Restoration Project $200,000
Glenolden Borough Watershed Restoration and Protection Program Glenolden Green (Glenolden Community Park wildlife/aquatic improvements) $50,000
Springfield Township Watershed Restoration and Protection Program Crum Creek Watershed/Streambank Restoration $75,000

For more information about this press release, please contact Senator Kearney’s office.

###

