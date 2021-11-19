Borough of Topton Receives Multimodal Transportation Fund Grant

Reading – November 16, 2021 – State legislators Sen. Judy Schwank (D-11th district) and Rep. Ryan Mackenzie (R-134th district) announced today that the Borough of Topton was awarded a $168,594 Multimodal Transportation Fund (MTF) grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED).

The funding will be used to implement street calming and pedestrian safety measures on Callowhill Street. This includes the installation of two speed bumps between W. Weis Street and Franklin Street. Topton also plans to construct Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliant ramps and cross walks within the project area.

“Topton residents have their local borough officials to thank for getting this project started,” Schwank said. “They’ve put forward multiple projects in recent years in improve safety for commuters, pedestrians, and students at nearby Brandywine Heights School District. I applaud them for making this a priority and was happy to help them support for this project financially.”

“I was glad to assist Topton Borough in securing this funding to install traffic calming and pedestrian improvements,” Mackenzie said. “Keeping our residents safe while moving around the Borough is a priority and this funding will help to accomplish our mutual goal.”

