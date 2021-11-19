Senator Marty Flynn Secures $2,547,418 in Grant Funding to Aid Community Projects in NEPA

November 19, 2021 – Senator Marty Flynn secured a total of $2,547,418 in grants that were awarded to eleven projects across the 22nd District of Pennsylvania through the Multimodal Transportation Fund and the Act 13 Program. Both programs are administered through Pennsylvania’s Department of Community & Economic Development; Senator Flynn serves on the Senate Community, Economic, & Recreational Development Committee.

“This grant money will be used to improve the day-to-day lives of the people of Northeast Pennsylvania,” Senator Flynn said. “Better roads, better flood control, better parks for our children – I’m proud that these funds will go towards projects that set out to make NEPA a better place to live.”

The Multimodal Transportation Fund provides grants to encourage economic development and ensure that a safe and reliable system of transportation is available to residents of Pennsylvania. The five district projects that received grants through this fund are:

West Scranton Streetscape Project ( Scranton ) – $779,483

) – $779,483 Dickson City Main Avenue Streetscape Phase 2 – Jackson St. to Dundaff St. ( Dickson City ) – $700,000

) – $700,000 Lackawanna River Heritage Trail – Hull Creek Bridge ( Lackawanna Heritage Valley Authority ) – $71,998

) – $71,998 Chapel Road & Ridge Road Roadway Infrastructure Enhancement Project ( Pittston Township ) – $150,000

) – $150,000 Aston Mt. Road Paving Project Phase 3 (Spring Brook Township) – $500,000

The total amount awarded to District 22 through the Multimodal Transportation Fund is $2,201,481.

The Act 13 Program assists statewide initiatives that seek to improve abandoned mine drainage abatement, abandoned well plugging, sewage treatment, greenways, trails and recreation, baseline water quality data, watershed restoration, and flood control. The six projects that were awarded funding through this program are:

Blakely Borough Watershed Flood Control & Protection Project ( Blakely ) – $75,500

) – $75,500 Archbald Borough Flood Mitigation Project ( Archbald ) – $62,500

) – $62,500 S. Webster Avenue Flood Mitigation Project ( Scranton ) – $71,825

) – $71,825 Hillside Park – AAJRB Pole Building Construction ( Abington Area Joint Recreation Board ) – $55,000

) – $55,000 Jefferson Street Park – Park Enhancement ( Fell Township ) – $40,890

) – $40,890 Urban Greenpeace Development (The Garden of Cedar, Scranton) – $40,222

The total amount granted to District 22 through the Act 13 Program is $345,937. Both the Multimodal Transportation Fund and the Act 13 grants are a product of the Commonwealth Financing Authority, an independent agency of the Department of Community and Economic Development established in 2004.