Senator Costa Announces $1.5 Million in State Grants for the 43rd District, Including $200k for Tree of Life Remember.Rebuild.Renew

Pittsburgh, Pa. November 19, 2021 − Senator Jay Costa today announced the award of more than $1.5 million for projects in the 43rd senatorial district.

“Pennsylvania passed its own infrastructure bill in 2013 with the goal of funding every mode of transportation in the years to come; I’m proud to say it’s done so and that I’ve been able to advocate for projects in our community,” said Senator Costa. “While there are many valuable projects and I wish we could fund all of them, I’m very pleased with those that won awards today – particularly the REMEMBER.REBUILD.RENEW. project for Tree of Life.”

REMEMBER. REBUILD. RENEW., is a comprehensive effort to support the Tree of Life Congregation in creating a safe and sacred space that welcomes all with hope for generations to come.

Awards for the district today are supported by the Multimodal Transportation Fund and Act 13’s Greenways, Trails & Recreation Program.

Greenways, Trails & Recreation Program grants include:

  • $75,000 for the Verona Borough Park Improvements and Upgrades
  • $75,000 for the Eastmont Park Court Rehabilitation Project

Multimodal Transportation Fund grants are coming to the 43rd district for:

  • $143,312 for the 1009 Wood Street Development
  • $153,125 for the Churchill Valley Greenway Bridge and Trail Restoration
  • $300,000 for Raymond Bodnar Way Improvements
  • $150,000 for Oakmont Borough’s Core Business District Streetlight Improvement Program
  • $250,000 for the Whitney Avenue Transportation improvements
  • $250,000 for a sewer rehabilitation project on Ardmore Boulevard
  • And $200,000 for the Tree of Life’s REMEMBER REBUILD RENEW

###

 

