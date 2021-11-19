State Highway Patrol Graduates 39 New Troopers

The State Highway Patrol officially welcomed 39 new troopers at a swearing-in ceremony held for the 154th Basic Highway Patrol School. The ceremony ended 12 weeks of rigorous training to prepare the new troopers for a rewarding career of service to the state of North Carolina. The closed ceremony was held at the Shepherd’s Church in Cary at 10 a.m. today with strict COVID-19 safety precautions in place. As guest speaker, NC Department of Public Safety Secretary Eddie Buffaloe Jr. provided uplifting remarks to the graduating class. The oath of office was administered by Associate Justice Michael Morgan of the North Carolina Supreme Court. Colonel Freddy L. Johnson, Jr., the 28th Commander of the State Highway Patrol, was the keynote speaker and provided the newest sworn members of the State Highway Patrol direction for a promising career. “As a part of this agency you will have big responsibilities placed upon you, I am confident you are up to the challenge.,” said Col. Johnson. “A responsibility to carry on a long history of service, community, partnerships, pride, and providing the highest level of law enforcement services to our state are among the most important.” The new state troopers will report to their respective duty stations on Dec.15 to begin a demanding field training program. A list of the graduates with their assigned duty station is attached. Photographs of the graduating class can be found later today at the following link: https://www.facebook.com/NCHighwayPatrol

