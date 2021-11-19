Free Continuing Education for Loan Officers Added to Real Estate Weekend Miami 2021

Mortgage Educators Real Estate Weekend 2021 Miami Flyer Real Estate Weekend Miami 2021

New Event Just Added to Real Estate Weekend! Free 8 Hour Continuing Education for Mortgage Loan Originators

Loan officers need to complete their 8 hour continuing education before December 31st. They can use this opportunity to do it in one day with the best mortgage school out there. It's very convenient.” — Kyle Hiersche (CEO of Real Estate LIVE Events)

MIAMI, FL, USA, November 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A free 8 hour continuing education class has been added to the schedule of events at Real Estate Weekend Miami 2021. The free CE course is for mortgage brokers provided by Mortgage Educators and Compliance NMLS Provider # 1400062. The class takes place on December 10th from 9am to 6pm at the Hyatt Regency Miami. Loan officers must complete their continuing education before December 31st so this is a great way to take advantage of the time to get it done.

Real Estate Weekend Miami is a weekend full of events from December 10th-12th at the Hyatt Regency Miami. The weekend includes panels, classes, networking mixers, and a yacht cruise with brunch and open bar. Realtors, Loan Originators and Investors from around the country will be in attendance throughout the weekend.

SAFE NMLS topics covered during the class are below...

1 Hour Florida State Elective #12695 :

Chapter 1: State licensing and regulation update

Chapter 2 : Florida Prohibited Acts and Practices

7 Hours of National CE (Course ID: 12662)

Condo Lending, TILA RESPA Violations, LO Comp, FACTA,BSA/AML and Red Flags:

Chapter

1: TILA & RESPA Violations

Chapter 2: Unfair, Deceptive & Abusive Acts and Practices (UDAAPs)

Chapter 3: FACTA, BSA/AML & Mortgage Fraud

Chapter 4: ECOA, HMDA and Additional Violations

Chapter 5: Condominium Lending

Chapter 6: Industry Update for 2021

MEC certified national instructor Randall Birk

Real Estate LIVE Events has announced new panelists, new events, and now a free CE class added to Real Estate Weekend Miami 2021.

Real Estate Weekend Miami 2021 with Kevin O'Leary