Submit Release
News Search

There were 709 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,952 in the last 365 days.

Free Continuing Education for Loan Officers Added to Real Estate Weekend Miami 2021

Mortgage Educators

Real Estate Weekend 2021 Miami Flyer

Real Estate Weekend Miami 2021

New Event Just Added to Real Estate Weekend! Free 8 Hour Continuing Education for Mortgage Loan Originators

Loan officers need to complete their 8 hour continuing education before December 31st. They can use this opportunity to do it in one day with the best mortgage school out there. It's very convenient.”
— Kyle Hiersche (CEO of Real Estate LIVE Events)

MIAMI, FL, USA, November 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A free 8 hour continuing education class has been added to the schedule of events at Real Estate Weekend Miami 2021. The free CE course is for mortgage brokers provided by Mortgage Educators and Compliance NMLS Provider # 1400062. The class takes place on December 10th from 9am to 6pm at the Hyatt Regency Miami. Loan officers must complete their continuing education before December 31st so this is a great way to take advantage of the time to get it done.

Real Estate Weekend Miami is a weekend full of events from December 10th-12th at the Hyatt Regency Miami. The weekend includes panels, classes, networking mixers, and a yacht cruise with brunch and open bar. Realtors, Loan Originators and Investors from around the country will be in attendance throughout the weekend.

SAFE NMLS topics covered during the class are below...

1 Hour Florida State Elective #12695 :
Chapter 1: State licensing and regulation update
Chapter 2 : Florida Prohibited Acts and Practices

7 Hours of National CE (Course ID: 12662)
Condo Lending, TILA RESPA Violations, LO Comp, FACTA,BSA/AML and Red Flags:
Chapter
1: TILA & RESPA Violations
Chapter 2: Unfair, Deceptive & Abusive Acts and Practices (UDAAPs)
Chapter 3: FACTA, BSA/AML & Mortgage Fraud
Chapter 4: ECOA, HMDA and Additional Violations
Chapter 5: Condominium Lending
Chapter 6: Industry Update for 2021
MEC certified national instructor Randall Birk

Real Estate LIVE Events has announced new panelists, new events, and now a free CE class added to Real Estate Weekend Miami 2021.

Kyle Hiersche
Real Estate LIVE Events LLC
+1 786-361-8492
email us here

Real Estate Weekend Miami 2021 with Kevin O'Leary

You just read:

Free Continuing Education for Loan Officers Added to Real Estate Weekend Miami 2021

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.