Free Continuing Education for Loan Officers Added to Real Estate Weekend Miami 2021
New Event Just Added to Real Estate Weekend! Free 8 Hour Continuing Education for Mortgage Loan Originators
MIAMI, FL, USA, November 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A free 8 hour continuing education class has been added to the schedule of events at Real Estate Weekend Miami 2021. The free CE course is for mortgage brokers provided by Mortgage Educators and Compliance NMLS Provider # 1400062. The class takes place on December 10th from 9am to 6pm at the Hyatt Regency Miami. Loan officers must complete their continuing education before December 31st so this is a great way to take advantage of the time to get it done.
Real Estate Weekend Miami is a weekend full of events from December 10th-12th at the Hyatt Regency Miami. The weekend includes panels, classes, networking mixers, and a yacht cruise with brunch and open bar. Realtors, Loan Originators and Investors from around the country will be in attendance throughout the weekend.
SAFE NMLS topics covered during the class are below...
1 Hour Florida State Elective #12695 :
Chapter 1: State licensing and regulation update
Chapter 2 : Florida Prohibited Acts and Practices
7 Hours of National CE (Course ID: 12662)
Condo Lending, TILA RESPA Violations, LO Comp, FACTA,BSA/AML and Red Flags:
Chapter
1: TILA & RESPA Violations
Chapter 2: Unfair, Deceptive & Abusive Acts and Practices (UDAAPs)
Chapter 3: FACTA, BSA/AML & Mortgage Fraud
Chapter 4: ECOA, HMDA and Additional Violations
Chapter 5: Condominium Lending
Chapter 6: Industry Update for 2021
MEC certified national instructor Randall Birk
Real Estate LIVE Events has announced new panelists, new events, and now a free CE class added to Real Estate Weekend Miami 2021.
