Global Pack Source introduces single-origin, fully traceable, food-grade PCR for both PBL and LDPE tubes.
BLOOMFIELD, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Pack Source introduces single-origin, fully traceable, food-grade PCR for both PBL and LDPE tubes.
Post-consumer resin (PCR) is an environmentally friendly material made from recycled plastics. The standard PCR found in the market today is made from a variety of plastics which are recycled into pellets to be used in PCR tubes. But where does that recycled plastic come from? PCR is a great way to offer a more sustainable packaging option, but if the raw material origin cannot be traced, how is it knows to be safe for customers. There never should be recycled industrial grease tubes used for cake icing tubes or oil paint tubes used for baby’s diaper rash cream? Now Global Pack Source can offer both sustainability and traceability.
GPS PBL PCR tubes and LDPE PCR tubes are made from a single source of recycled material. Using only recycled milk containers to create this proprietary PCR resin ensures GPS PCR tubes are made only from the highest grade food-safe material.
Using PCR made from a mixture of untraceable and unknown sources can lead to unexpected stability issues down the line. Once Global Pack Source PCR tubes are put through stability testing, rest assured every order will be made from the same, hi-grade, food-safe resin.
“Every decision we make at Global Pack is environmentally driven”, says Global Pack Source President Carl Menk. “Recycling plastic not only protects our planet but simulates our economy as well.” Global Pack Source single-origin PCR Tubes help the environment and keep your product safe. Now there is a sustainable option that is good for the environment, good for your product, and good for your peace of mind.
About Global Pack Source
Global Pack Source provides packaging solutions for pharmaceutical, food, cosmetic, personal care, and industrial products. We specialize in providing high-quality tubes, bottles, jars, and cans that adhere to the strictest manufacturing standards in the industry.
