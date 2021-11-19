Meraglim’s Raven Predictive Analytics® Partners with UF, Greater Gainesville Chamber to Launch AI Central
Meraglim, UF, and the Greater Gainesville Chamber announced AI Central, to elevate artificial intelligence (AI) innovation, talent, research, and benefits.
AI Central is a superb initiative to create a consolidated center of excellence at the University of Florida that will stand out from more narrow-focused efforts in other US universities”GAINESVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Meraglim, a West Palm Beach-based investment holding company, along with The University of Florida and the Greater Gainesville Chamber of Commerce announced a strategic, public-private economic development initiative, dubbed AI Central, to elevate artificial intelligence (AI) innovation, talent, research, and benefits on a regional and global scale. AI Central will kickstart in Gainesville this week with a series of AI-centered events on November 9 and 10 across the University of Florida.
— Dr. John Terry Rickard
The University of Florida shares Meraglim’s vision to lead the next generation of AI advancement, which is why Meraglim moved the headquarters of its Raven Predictive Analytics® SaaS to the heart of AI development at UF Innovate | Accelerate in Gainesville, Florida. Raven Predictive Analytics® is the first service in the world to incorporate complexity science with human and machine intelligence into predictive analytics for capital markets. It is a groundbreaking technology that can identify global threats and opportunities for its subscribers, 24/7.
"Artificial intelligence is a dominant trend in computer science today,” said James Rickards, co-founder and chief global strategist for Meraglim. “While projects are being pursued all over the world, there is yet no single center of excellence. The University of Florida and the City of Gainesville have the resources and momentum to be that center of excellence. I am pleased to be associated with their AI Central launch both personally and through our firm Meraglim and its Raven Predictive Analytics® SaaS.”
Rickards and Meraglim’s Chief Data Scientist, Dr. John Terry Rickard, will each host two presentations at AI Central this week at The University of Florida:
“Fair Market Valuation of Streaming Contracts Under Imprecision”
Presented by Dr. John Terry Rickard
Tuesday, November 9, 11:30 a.m.
UF Informatics Institute
Registration link: https://gainesvillechamber.chambermaster.com/eventregistration/register/24318
“Modeling of Complex Systems Via Computing with Words in Fuzzy Cognitive Maps.”
Presented by Dr. John Terry Rickard
Tuesday, November 9, 4:00 p.m.
UF Innovate | Accelerate
Registration link: https://gainesvillechamber.chambermaster.com/eventregistration/register/24330
“The Future of Money – How AI Will Affect Digital and Crypto-Currencies”
Presented by James Rickards
Wednesday, November 10, 12:30 p.m.
Career Connections Center, Reitz Union
Registration link: https://gainesvillechamber.chambermaster.com/eventregistration/register/24326
“Gainesville – Global Center of Excellence for Artificial Intelligence”
Presented by James Rickards
Wednesday, November 10, 3:00 p.m.
Cade Museum
Registration link: https://gainesvillechamber.chambermaster.com/eventregistration/register/24279
"AI Central is a superb initiative to create a consolidated center of excellence at the University of Florida that will stand out from more narrow-focused efforts in other US universities and will greatly enhance US competitiveness in this strategically important discipline,” said Dr. Rickard.
While this initiative is beginning in Gainesville, FL, it will grow into a regional program involving the entire Innovation Corridor: Gainesville, Jacksonville, Tampa, Orlando, and Tallahassee, fostering and advancing AI, bringing economic development and revolutionary technology across North Central Florida and beyond.
For more information on AI Central, visit https://gainesvillechamber.com/ai-central/ to learn more and register for AI Central events.
ABOUT MERAGLIM HOLDINGS
Meraglim Holdings is an Information & Technology Services company founded in 2016. The name Meraglim draws inspiration from the reconnaissance team that Moses sent into the Promised Land in search of risk and opportunity (Numbers 13-14). Similarly, Meraglim helps clients develop out of consensus opportunities and avoid potential risks. Meraglim’s mission is to disrupt the status quo with a dynamic approach to predictive analytics. Raven Predictive Analytics® SaaS offers an ideal model for predictive analytics by utilizing team science that combines behavioral psychology, causal inference, complexity science, computing with words, textual analysis, and historical perspective to present a complete and comprehensive analysis model in an easy to digest personalized visual data center.
Connect with Meraglim at https://www.meraglim.com/contact/
Kevin W. Massengill
Meraglim
Kmassengill@Meraglim.com
