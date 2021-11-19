F&G Commission Sets 2022-2024 Fishing Seasons & Rules

During their meeting on Nov. 16, the Idaho Fish and Game Commission approved the 2022-2024 Fishing Seasons and Rules proposals presented by Fish and Game fisheries staff. Fishing seasons and bag limits are established on a three-year cycle, which last started in 2019 and is expiring this December.

During spring 2021, Fish and Game conducted an extensive public outreach campaign with virtual open houses and web surveys to collect ideas for potential changes to existing fishing seasons. During summer, regional fisheries managers proposed changes for fisheries across the state, and under the Commission’s direction, gathered public input on those proposals.

After reviewing the extensive public input, the Commission adopted the upcoming 2022-2024 fishing seasons and bag limits. Anglers will see about 23 changes to seasons and bag limit throughout the state. These changes will not take effect until Jan. 1, 2022.

Steelhead rules have also been modified for spring 2022 seasons, which will not be reflected in the 2022-2024 Fishing Seasons & Rules printed booklet, but the changes will be reflected online.

The 2022-2024 Seasons and Rules brochure will be available online (digitally) and in printed booklets at Fish and Game regional offices and license sales vendors near the end of January 2022.

Here’s an overview of what anglers will see beginning on Jan. 1, 2022.

Panhandle

Pend Oreille River Boundary Boundary changed for the Pend Oreille River boundaries to include: from Highway 95 bridge at Sandpoint downstream to Idaho-Washington border, including tributaries and sloughs to the edge of flat water

Lake Pend Oreille Creek Mouths The 100-yard fishing closure removed at the mouths of Gold, North Gold, Granite and Trestle Creeks on Lake Pend Oreille

Clearwater

Southwest – Nampa

Dick Knox Pond Trophy bass regulations adopted where bass limit is 2, none under 20 inches

Magic Valley

Anderson Ranch Reservoir Kokanee daily bag limit reduced from 25 to 15

Baker Lake Minimum length and bait/barbless hook restrictions removed, but maintained the 2-trout limit

Southeast

Southeast Idaho “No Motors” Restrictions “No motors” restrictions removed on Bannock Reservoir, Winder Reservoir and Dike Lake

Southeast Idaho “Electric Motors Only” Restrictions “Electric motors only” restrictions removed at Foster Reservoir

Weston Reservoir Boating Restrictions Boating access restrictions will be posted locally at the reservoir as a condition of access through private property, and will not appear in the fishing regulations

Kokanee Creek Fishing Closure Existing fishing closures on Kokanee Creek removed

Portneuf River Open fishing on the section near Lava Hot Springs from the Center Street Bridge upstream to the East Main Street Bridge

Bannock Reservoir, Edson Fichter Pond and Montpelier Rearing Pond General fishing seasons and limits adopted, increasing the trout limit from 2 to 6 per day

Blackfoot Reservoir Size, bag and possession limit restrictions removed for bass

Bear Lake Harvest of either adipose fin-clipped (hatchery origin) or unclipped (wild origin) Bonneville cutthroat trout allowed. The 2-trout daily bag limit remains the same.

Snake River (section from Eagle Rock to American Falls Dam) Simplified seasons and limits by changing gamefish harvest, bait and barbless hook restrictions as follows:

Oct. 16 through Friday before Memorial Day weekend – limit is 0 for trout, catch-and-release. Saturday of Memorial Day weekend through Oct. 15 – trout limit is 2

Upper Snake

Henrys Lake Current fishing season extended from Saturday of Memorial Day weekend through Feb. 14 (the trout limit is 2), and adopted a new catch/release season from Feb. 15 through Friday before Memorial Day weekend (the trout limit is 0, catch-and-release)

Salmon