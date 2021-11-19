Imposter Using Fake DFPI Form to Collect Information and Payment
The California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation (DFPI) has been notified that an entity is using an unofficial form, designed to appear as a legitimate escrow form, to pose as the DFPI to collect an individual’s information and payment.
The fraudulent form uses the DFPI’s logo and office address, but does not list a phone number, email address, or website. Instead, it asks for personal information and “a processing fee of $1250.”
The DFPI urges consumers and businesses to exercise extreme caution before responding to any solicitation that askes for personal information or payment. To check whether a form you receive is a legitimate DFPI form, users may contact the Consumer Services Office at ask.dfpi@dfpi.ca.gov or call toll-free at (866) 275-2677.
If a consumer believes a person or company has violated state law or acted improperly regarding a consumer financial product or service, they may file a formal complaint with the DFPI at https://dfpi.ca.gov/file-a-complaint.