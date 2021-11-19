Quigley Eye Specialists Expands Into Palm Beach County with Visual Health Partnership
We considered various strategic partners for our initial entry into Palm Beach County and are very happy to have chosen Visual Health because of the caliber of their personnel and organization.”FORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quigley Eye Specialists, one of Florida’s fastest-growing networks of ophthalmology practices, announced its expansion into Palm Beach County Friday with its acquisition of Visual Health. This partnership will build upon one of the largest patient-centric ophthalmic–optometric private practice provider groups in the state, bringing the group to 42 eye care specialists, 24 clinics, and 5 surgery centers under the umbrella of Quigley Health Services.
Quigley Eye Specialists was founded more than 30 years ago by Dr. Thomas Quigley and has grown to become one of the nation’s leading multispecialty ophthalmology practices. The physician-led organization specializes in cataracts, laser cataract surgery, glaucoma, LASIK, dry eye, eyelid surgery, retina, cornea conditions, routine eye care, and facial plastic surgery.
“We are excited about the potential this combination unlocks. We considered various strategic partners for our initial entry into Palm Beach County and are very happy to have chosen Visual Health because of the caliber of their personnel and organization,” said Dr. Quigley. “Every interaction has reinforced our common mission, caring culture, and patient-centric philosophy. We have no doubt Visual Health is the right partner and now is the right time.”
Visual Health was founded in 1963, making it the longest established ophthalmology practice in Palm Beach County. Specializing in cataract surgery, diabetic retinopathy, macular degeneration, corneal transplants, and external eye diseases, as well as all areas of eye care, Visual Health provides services at Palm Springs and Jupiter, Florida with each location having an adjoining surgery center.
According to Visual Health Founder Dr. Tom Coffman, “The goal of this partnership is to create a win-win for everyone—and in our case, the patient is at the center of that circle.”
As a result of this partnership, Quigley Eye Specialists’ patients will have increased access to a broad network of experienced eye surgeons, exceptional optometrists, advanced technology, and compassionate staff to help patients achieve their best possible vision.
About Quigley Eye Specialists
Technology leaders in eye care, Quigley Eye Specialists is one of the nation’s leading multispecialty ophthalmology practices. Serving Sarasota, Charlotte, Lee, Collier, Miami-Dade, and Palm Beach counties, the group specializes in cataracts, laser cataract surgery, glaucoma, LASIK, dry eye, eyelid surgery, retina, cornea, routine eye care, and facial plastic surgery. Quigley Eye Specialists is committed to providing the highest level of quality eye care and service to the community. For more information or a complete list of locations, call 855-734-2020 or visit www.QuigleyEye.com
