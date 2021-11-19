Sports Litigation Alert Reports on the Full Breadth of the Sports Law Industry in the Last Two Issues
Beneficiaries of the Alert include both the private sector and higher education, where professors use the Alert with thousands of sports law students.
The sports law industry has grown exponentially since we started Sports Litigation Alert almost 18 years ago. We’ve seen enormous growth in terms of both practitioners and professors.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, US, November 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As Hackney Publications closes in on the completion of its 18th year of publishing Sports Litigation Alert, publisher Holt Hackney is especially proud of the last two issues.
— Holt Hackney
“We’re touching on every aspect of sports law, giving our readers news and analysis they can use,” said Hackney. “When you combine that with a searchable archive of more than 3,000 bylined articles and detailed case summaries, we are hitting the mark in terms of providing an important resource to the sports and legal industries, as well as higher education.”
Hackney Publications has been especially active of late, partnering with the Sports Fitness Industry Association to produce a newsletter for its membership, partnering with SBRnet (a leading provider of sports marketing research in the United States), and adding a fourth Senior Writer to its roster of legal experts that provide regular contributions.
The latest Senior Writer is Robert J. Romano, a sports law professor at St. Johns University. He joins legal experts Jeff Birren, Gary Chester, and Ellen Staurowsky with that designation. But that quartet is far from the only legal experts that share their wisdom and insight with SLA readers. Hackney Publications regularly draws upon the industry’s sharpest minds.
THE LAST TWO ISSUES OF SPORTS LITIGATION ALERT
Among the stories in the latest issue, published on Nov. 19, are:
• Even in Extreme Sport, Court Accords Primacy of Primary Assumption of Risk
• Wilbourn V. BRG Sports: Plaintiff Fails to Prove Defective Football Helmet Caused CTE
• Former Arena Employee Defeats Summary Judgment Motion in Employment Law Case
• Reluctantly Dragged into Title IX Case, Court Sides with a SUNY School in Title IX Dispute
• Murder Charge Levied Against High School Coaches, Already Accused of Negligence
• Report from the NCAA Special Convention and the Proposed Changes to the NCAA Constitution
• Greenspoon Marder Attorney Share Insights on Major League Baseball’s Impending Labor Crisis
• Astroworld Reminds Us -- Semper Vigilans
• The Cleveland Guardians Sue the Cleveland Guardians
• The Anti-Cheating Movement: Ridding Esports of Cheats
• Former Oregon Athlete Requests the ‘Max’ After Suffering a Concussion During a High School Football Game
• Appeals Court Approves Settlement Restoring Equal Opportunities For Women In Brown University Athletics
• Fifteen-Year-Old Soccer Player Seeks Order to Prevent National Women’s Soccer League From Preventing Her From Playing on Team
• Pennsylvania Woman Sues, Claiming She Suffered Concussion on Giant Slide
• Hogan Lovells Advises USA Cricket as It Wins Historic First T20 World Cup Hosting Bidy
• Power & Cronin Expands Sports Law Practice Group with Hire of Michael Viverito
• Greenspoon Marder Attorney Will Teach Sports Law as Adjunct at Georgia Tech University
• Journal of NCAA Compliance Expands Editorial Review Board
Meanwhile, the November 5 issue has been installed as the sample on the website and is available here.
TEACHING TOOLS FOR SPORTS LAW PROFESSORS
Responding to the growth of the sports law field, Hackney Publications has in recent years added several teaching tools designed to help college and university professors better educate those students taking their sports law class.
Hackney, whose company also publishes Professional Sports of the Law, Legal Issues in Collegiate Athletics, Legal Issues in High School Athletics, the Journal of NCAA Compliance, and Concussion Litigation Reporter, among others, noted that the changes are being made in response to market demand.
The professors, in particular, have been using the Alert in the classroom for more than ten years as a way to supplement their textbooks and their own teaching materials with current content written by Hackney and sports law practitioners and academicians.
Professors can receive the Alert, which publishes ever two weeks, one of three ways. Their library can subscribe. They can subscribe individually at an academic rate. Or they can participate in the classroom program, where they receive the Alert on a complimentary basis if they require students to subscribe at $15 a semester rate.
“The program has been tremendously successful,” Hackney said. “But we knew more could be done.”
First, Hackney engaged several professors to discuss their own approach to using the Alert, which can be viewed here.
Second, Hackney started including a set of questions and answers that professor could use with the five case summaries that appear in each issue.
Finally, Hackney created subject-matter compendiums that capture the last six months of articles that have appeared in the Alert in a particular area of sports law.
“The last tool has been remarkably popular,” said Hackney. “There is typically, at least a six-month lag between when the textbook has published and the current date. Professors can use the compendiums to supplement other materials as the course progresses.”
Sports law professors, who participate in one of the three subscription methods above, also have access to the largest sports law-specific searchable archive in the world as well as can be listed in the publication’s sports law expert directory (http://www.sportslawexpert.com), which is number one in Google when Sports Law Expert is searched.
“We want to pair sports law exerts, whether they are an expert witness or an attorney, with those who would enlist them – whether another attorney or potential client,” said Hackney. “Given the community of sports law attorneys that we have cultivated over the last two decades, no one is in a better positioned to do this.”
About Hackney Publications
Hackney Publications delivers valuable and important information about the legal side of the sports industry. Its overriding mission, through its publications, is to maintain a narrow editorial focus on issues that matter to its subscribers.
