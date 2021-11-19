Gov. Wolf Applauds House Passage of President Biden’s ‘Build Back Better’ Plan

Governor Tom Wolf today applauded the US House of Representatives on passing President Joe Biden’s comprehensive “Build Back Better” plan that will support hardworking Pennsylvania families through historic investments, tax credits and tax cuts.

“President Biden recognizes that this plan, which includes many issues that I have prioritized throughout my administration, will make child care, home care, education, health care, and housing more affordable for hardworking families, as well as address the climate crisis. It will build on the recently enacted Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act by investing in the middle class, our economy, and our environment. It gives people the opportunities and resources they need to have a better quality of life.

“The historic investments in child care and home care are critical to our children, older adults, individuals with disabilities, and our workforce who rely on quality care for their loved ones. Build Back Better also increases access to affordable health coverage, affordable housing, and higher education, while reducing the tax burden for low- and middle-income families. All of these investments will strengthen our nation and brighten our future. The president’s ongoing commitment to addressing climate change will benefit our environment, our economy, and even our utility bills.

“Build Back Better will undoubtedly make a tangible difference to most Pennsylvanians and I urge the US Senate to move on this landmark legislation swiftly.”