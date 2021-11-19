AEROGARDEN INTRODUCES “HARVEST XL”
Newest Model in Smart Hydroponic Countertop Garden Line Provides More Light, Height and Water Capacity for Taller, Fuller Varieties of Herbs and Veggies
The new Harvest XL features a greater capacity that will enable people to successfully grow healthy, fresh produce and more, regardless of season, location or experience.”BOULDER, CO, USA, November 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AeroGarden, the world’s leading in-home, smart hydroponic garden system, is pleased to introduce its Harvest XL. The new 6-pod Harvest XL is the perfect solution to having fresh, flavorful herbs, veggies, microgreens and fresh flowers any time of year – no sun, soil or green thumb needed.
— Tina Edwards, Brand Manager, AeroGarden
The newest, tallest offering in the AeroGarden Harvest family, the Harvest XL offers an 18 inch extendable grow light panel and upgraded trellis system to provide 25 percent more light and 50 percent more growing height, and more support for larger plants.
The new garden comes equipped with the same great features as the original Harvest, including an easy-to-use control panel, ultra-thin grow light hood, and easy setup in minutes. In addition, AeroGarden Harvest XL’s unique features enable it to grow taller, fuller plant and verb varieties like tomatoes, peppers and sage more easily.
“The new Harvest XL features a greater capacity that will enable people to successfully grow healthy, fresh produce and more, regardless of season, location or experience,” said Tina Edwards, Brand Manager for AeroGarden. “The Harvest is our most popular model, and this new version allows new and existing brand fans to enhance their growing range while maintaining the same overall footprint.”
The Harvest XL model features:
● More light: 25W LED grow lights deliver 25% more light;
● More grow height: 18” extendable lamp arm offers 50% more height to grow taller plant varieties;
● More space: 30% larger grow deck to give plants more room to spread out;
● More water capacity: 47% more water capacity to extend the time between fill ups;
● Improved trellis: sturdier and taller trellis attachment to ensure plants stay supported as they grow.
The Harvest XL will be available at AeroGarden.com and on Amazon. Its suggested retail price is $249.95. Through the end of the calendar year, The Harvest XL will be available for $139.95, using code HOLIDAY20.
About AeroGrow International, Inc.
Headquartered in Boulder, Colorado, AeroGrow International, Inc. is the leader in the rapidly growing indoor gardening category. AeroGardens allow anyone to grow farmer's market fresh herbs, salad greens, tomatoes and other vegetables, flowers and more, indoors, all-year-round, so simply and easily that no green thumb is required. Since introducing the first AeroGarden in March 2006, AeroGrow has expanded its product line to include multiple gardens with different price points and consumer benefits. AeroGarden also offers a variety of products for use in its gardens, including Seed Pod Kits, Grow Lights, liquid nutrients, and accessory products. In addition to AeroGarden.com, AeroGarden products are widely available online and at a variety of retailers including Amazon, Bed Bath & Beyond, Macys, Best Buy, Kohl’s, and Home Depot. For more information, please visit www.AeroGarden.com, and our social channels: Instagram: @officialaerogarden, Facebook: @officialaerogarden, and Twitter: @aerogarden.
Susan Mallory
Masters Mallory Communications
+ +1 551-404-3963
Susan@MastersMallory.com