Austin Asian Chamber of Commerce Names Jessica Chen as Board Chair-Elect

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Greater Austin Asian Chamber of Commerce (GAACC) is pleased to announce that Jessica Chen, CPA has been elected to Board Chair, effective January 2023. Chen is the first-ever female Chair-Elect in GAACC, making this a historical moment for the entire organization. She will succeed Ahmed Moledina, who has served as Chairman since 2021 and is slated to retire in 2023 when his 2-year term concludes.

Current Board Chair Ahmed Moledina, CEO of SOAL Technologies says “I am truly excited and look forward to working more with Jessica, especially as the incoming Chair. She has the passion, desire, and skills needed to make GAACC even more successful and take it to new levels.”

Chen has a strong business and accounting acumen with a proven record of execution as a Shareholder with Brown, Graham & Company, P.C., a Texas regional firm of Certified Public Accountants. She has over twenty years of experience in the real estate and the affordable housing industry. She has specialized expertise in working with local governments, investors, developers, and syndicators with their assurance, advisory and consulting needs.

Prior to becoming Board Elect, Chen served as the 2021 Board Treasurer. "GAACC recognizes its critical role in driving regional economic growth and serving businesses with ties to Asia and Asian Americans. We live in an era that is fast-paced with tremendous growth and change. I am honored to have the opportunity to lead GAACC to new successes starting in 2023," said Chen. "GAACC is the bridge to connect the world to Austin and to connect its members with the potential local and global opportunities to grow and expand their business."

Fang Fang, GAACC CEO and President, is excited to see more female leaders in the Chambers field, “I am so honored to be a part of GAACC to witness the first female Board Chair in our Chamber’s history. I look forward to working even more closely with Jessica to serve businesses with Asian ties and contribute to our regional economic development in Central Texas.”

GAACC is a non‐profit organization dedicated to advocating for, connecting to, and educating the Central Texas business community with Asian ties. To learn more, visit www.austinasianchamber.org.