Chicago Rapper King Cupid Delivers Another Ratchet Anthem With “Double Take”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trap vibes and torrid bars abound on Chicago up and comer King Cupid’s new single, “Double Take”. Making his debut on the scene in 2020 with the track “Gang Gang”, Cupid continues to unleash his own brand of East Coast bangers that ripple with sexual charisma. “Double Take” is yet another showing of the rising young emcee’s prowess for creating bad bish anthems that speak to the LGBTQ+ audience, highlighted by lines like, “turn a pimp into a simp.”

Not one to restrict his talents to a single lane, King Cupid remains a constant presence in the Chicago scene, and can be seen dipping his toes into the acting world with a few local projects very soon. For now though, make sure to check out the new music video for “Double Take”. Fans can listen to King Cupid on Spotify and follow him on Instagram to keep up on his latest projects.

