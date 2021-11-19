New Book About Wellbeing and Productivity Achieves #1 Bestseller Status on Launch Day!
EINPresswire.com/ -- Gravitas Press announced this week that Dr. Sheila Robinson’s new book, Redefining Your Life D.I.E.T.: Transform How You Look, Feel, and Perform, became a #1 bestseller in no less than 8 categories and a hot new release in 9 categories on Amazon. Among others, it became the #1 bestselling book in Women’s Health, Healthy Diets, Alternative Health, and more.
The book is available on Amazon at https://amzn.to/3qLDj6T
“The transformation in my body happened in less than six months, almost like magic,” explains Dr. Robinson. “I lost the weight and gained energy and productivity in spades. Since then, I’ve continued to study and learn about the best ways to care for my body, this precious asset. When I experienced a substantial increase in energy, feelings of well-being, and productivity, I immediately wanted to share what I was learning with other women. Redefining my understanding of diet and health has transformed the way I look, feel, and perform in my career. I believe the same can be true for you. You’ll need to consult your own qualified medical and nutritional advisors to figure out what is right for you. You’ll need to experiment and listen to your unique body. I simply have a story that I hope will inspire you to make your own health a priority so that you can reap rewards in how you feel and how you perform.”
Visit Amazon at https://amzn.to/3qLDj6T to purchase the book and to learn more!
Dr. Sheila Robinson is a celebrated publisher, an author on leadership, an inspiring speaker, and a talent innovation specialist. Her company, Diversity Woman Media, is recognized nationally as a leading multi-platform enterprise with program offerings that advances all dimensions of diversity and inclusion (D&I).
An expert in diversity and inclusion, Dr. Robinson helps leading companies transform their culture to reach gender parity, equity and belonging by combining her first-hand experience climbing the corporate ladder with the highest academic degrees, best practices from her leading magazines, and a deep passion for evidence-based workplace learnings.
During her 14-year career at a Fortune 100 company, Dr. Robinson rose from working on the factory floor to the executive office, ultimately directing communications for a $6 billion division of a global chemical company. Her experiences, including the obstacles she faced as an African American businesswoman in the South, led her to want to help other business leaders achieve leadership success in their career journey. Over the past two decades, Diversity Woman Media has grown to become a multi-faceted company that helps customers drive and deliver business results through diversity, inclusion, and talent development initiatives.
Dr. Robinson is the author of two other books: Lead by Example: An Insider’s Look at How to Successfully Lead in Corporate America and Entrepreneurship (2014), and Your Tool Kit for Success: The Professional Woman’s Guide for Advancing to the C-Suite (2017). She serves with the most influential organizations that are working to foster equity, equality, and inclusive workplaces, including: Paradigm for Parity (Advisory Board Member), Catalyst (Strategic Business Partner), Executive Leadership Council (Media Partner), Women’s Business Collaborative (WBC - Chair of Diversity), Twitter (Member, Inclusion Diversity Council), and Simmons College Institute for Inclusive Leadership (Board of Advisors).
She holds certificates from Stanford University’s Professional Publishing Program (2007), Wharton’s School of Business Chief Learning Officer Program (2013) and Cornell University’s Diversity and Inclusion Program (2019). In 2017 she became a Certified Executive Coach and member of the International Coach Federation, the world’s largest community of professionally trained coaches, and is an advisor to CEOs and CHRO’s.
Dr. Robinson earned both a Master of Education and a Doctorate of Education from the University of Pennsylvania.
Inspiring, impactful, and actionable, Dr. Sheila Robinson is moving the world toward gender parity and inclusivity one woman and one company at a time.
For more information email drsheila@diversitywoman.com
