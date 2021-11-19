EGLE takes enforcement action against Stellantis

Nov. 18, 2021 Jill Greenberg. EGLE Spokesperson, GreenbergJ@michigan.gov, 517-897-4965 EGLE Media Office, EGLE-Assist@Michigan.gov, 517-284-9278

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE), Air Quality Division (AQD) has announced it is taking escalated enforcement action against Stellantis.

The enforcement action will address several violation notices issued to the Detroit Assembly Complex Mack and the Warren Truck Plant, including odor violations and not installing pollution control equipment required by their air permits to collect, control, and reduce emissions.

"Escalating enforcement in a case where pollution control equipment was not installed properly, causing odors and health concerns from the community, is vital. The requirements in an air permit are necessary to protect the community. If the permit is not followed, companies must be held accountable." said Chris Ethridge, AQD field operations supervisor.

The enforcement action will contain a monetary penalty, a compliance plan and may include a Supplemental Environmental Project. The public will have an opportunity to view and submit comments before the enforcement action is finalized. Further information about the public's involvement will be provided at that time.

The results of escalated enforcement can take time. During this time, Stellantis will continue to fix the ductwork and any other issues with the equipment installation. AQD staff will be vigilant in inspecting and monitoring the source as well as responding to any complaint which may come in.

Additionally, EGLE has requested the help of the United States Environmental Protection Agency in conducting some air monitoring in the area around the Detroit Assembly Complex with their mobile lab. This monitoring was done on Nov. 16 and 17. Results of the monitoring will be provided once it is complete. Additional air monitoring also is planned.

Information about this enforcement action, such as violation notices and the company's response to those violation notices may be found online. Current permits, inspection reports, stack tests, and how to contact EGLE with a complaint, comment, question or concern can be found at EGLE's Stellantis webpage.

