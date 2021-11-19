Ruby Room Multi-Award Winning Shop And Spa Chicago Celebrates 20 Years

Shop

North America’s First All Spiritual Spa still shines as a wellness leader upon its 20th anniversary.

Change your thoughts and your world will follow.” — Kate Leydon

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chicago’s own Ruby Room Shop & Spa is now twenty years old. The establishment, which was founded in 2002, is located in the heart of Chicago’s iconic Wicker Park. While making the announcement, Kate Leydon, Ruby Room Shop & Spa founder, said they have a curated collection of intuitive and energy healing tools to help people develop their style of wellness at home and in between sessions.

“We have our own line of 14 flower and gem essences, detox salts, intention candles, crystals galore, sage, incense, healing jewelry, card decks, oils, healing potions, lotions, skincare, and more. We have new exciting goodies coming in each week”, said Leydon. She added that Ruby Room brand products have been sold in Whole Foods, Plum Market, Four Seasons, and Ritz Carlton and are used daily by professional makeup artists, hairstylists, therapists, and creatives all over the world.

Multi-award winner

Chicago Magazine, National Geographic Traveler, Modern Luxury Magazine, and Time Out have voted Ruby Room Shop & Spa in the top five of Chicago spas. It has also been noted as North America's first all spiritual spa by CNN. Other platforms that have recognized Ruby Room Shop & Spa for its exemplary performance and high-quality services and products include Seen on E! and Style Network, in Vogue, Instyle, Allure, Marie Claire, and more.

Classes

According to the founder, Ruby Room Shop & Spa is deepening its healing roots by expanding intuitive coaching, energy healing, and massage services. They are introducing a series of third eye development and energy wellness classes.

"Our classes focus on taking our clients deeper into their intuitive skill set by playing with different energy expansion exercises and energy healing modalities. Our first series includes weekly Chakra Sound Meditation, Awaken Your Intuition, Cultivating Your Spiritual Practice, and Illuminate Your Chakras,” said the founder, adding that they have added several new types of readings. We now offer angel, oracle, tarot, Akashicrecords, cowry, clairvoyant, and mediumship readings.

Ruby Room energy healing styles range from Reiki, Shamanic, Chakra balancing, and astral body healing. “Our style is more like intuitive coaching. As information comes up, we share it and discuss ways to move through pain, trauma, conflict, confusion, and negative thought patterns. We share ways our clients can shift their energy by shifting their limiting beliefs about what is possible in their lives”, says Leydon, while explaining how they operate.

Ruby Room prides itself on a team of healers that is diverse and supremely alchemic in their chosen craft. “Everyone on our team is incredibly passionate about helping our clients navigate

their healing process”, says Leydon. She is proud of the team that has made Ruby Room Shop & Spa receive recognition over the years, as well as being Chicago's go-to spa to heal.

Ruby Room has a multi-generational following; they have opened up a complete teen service menu for the children of the clients that have been coming to them since the beginning. “We have developed a strong following among teens who have shopped at Ruby Room and are developing their own self care routines early, including taking advantage of our teen service menu”, said the company representative, while talking about the teen service.

While explaining new trends during the difficult COVID 19 pandemic, the Ruby Room founder says clients are taking a greater interest in their energy care, intuitive development, and physical wellness. They have been actively seeking out new ways to uncover the deeper layers of who they are energetically, emotionally, spiritually, and physically. Ruby Room is adapting its offerings to guide them on their journey.

For more information visit:www.rubyroom.com About Ruby Room

Ruby Room is a multi-award-winning shop and spa located in the heart of Chicago’s iconic Wicker Park since 2002. The establishment offers massage, intuitive readings, energy healings, private healing circles, chakra sound meditation, and Sunday meditation.

Media contact info Kate Leydon, founder 312-953-9899 www.rubyroom.com kate@rubyroom.com